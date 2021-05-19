BP CEO says business opportunities exist in rewriting global energy system

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BP CEO Bernard Looney said on Wednesday that calls for lower investment in oil, gas from an International Energy Agency report the previous day are consistent with the company's strategy. Trillions of dollars will be spent rewriting earth's energy system which sets up business opportunities, Looney said at a virtual energy conference hosted by Columbia University.Hydrogen will be a key fuel of the future and BP hopes to corner at least 10% of the market when it emerges, Looney said. He said there is a role for both so-called blue hydrogen and green hydrogen.