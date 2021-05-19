newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

BP CEO says business opportunities exist in rewriting global energy system

marketscreener.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - BP CEO Bernard Looney said on Wednesday that calls for lower investment in oil, gas from an International Energy Agency report the previous day are consistent with the company's strategy. Trillions of dollars will be spent rewriting earth's energy system which sets up business opportunities, Looney said at a virtual energy conference hosted by Columbia University.Hydrogen will be a key fuel of the future and BP hopes to corner at least 10% of the market when it emerges, Looney said. He said there is a role for both so-called blue hydrogen and green hydrogen.

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Energy System#Business Opportunities#Hydrogen Fuel#Hydrogen Production#Oil And Gas#Renewable Energy#Renewable Power#Alternative Energy#Global Strategy#Bp#Reuters#Ceo#Investment#Carbon Emissions#Natural Gas#Company#Green Hydrogen#Market#Blue Hydrogen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Trafficconcreteproducts.com

Cemex, BP to explore low carbon power and transportation, energy efficiency

Sources: Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., Monterrey, Mexico; CP staff. In the latest move toward delivering net-zero carbon dioxide concrete by 2050, Cemex has entered a memorandum of understanding with energy giant bp to develop solutions to decarbonize cement production and transportation. Potential measures may include low-carbon power or transport, energy efficiency, natural carbon offsets or carbon capture utilization and storage technologies.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Lightsource BP secures approval for 600 MW solar energy hub

Lightsource BP said on Thursday that it has secured approval from the New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment for its 400 MWdc (350 MWac) Wellington North Solar Farm, which will be built next to the 200 MWdc (174 MWac) Wellington Solar Farm, which is ‎currently under construction. The...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Home Energy Storage System Industry Research 2021 | Potential Growth Expected by – Redflow, Axion Power International, Exide

Global Home Energy Storage System Market Research Report provides exclusive information including market intelligence report focuses only on key strategic developments such as(new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and geographical growth of the leading rivals), Home Energy Storage System Market Features (including revenue, value, volume, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production cost, consumption, supply/demand, import/export, size, cost, business share, CAGR, and gross margin) and Analytical Tools (includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key business players and their expanse in the market by means about various analytical tools). Furthermore, this Home Energy Storage System market report also helps to figure out forthcoming investment, investment return analysis, SWOT analysis, and business opportunities in the market.
Businessenergyvoice.com

BP boss says support for leavers a sign of commitment to just transition

The boss at BP says the support provided to people leaving the company during its restructuring could be taken as a sign of its commitment to a just transition. Company chiefs also insisted BP had made a “strong start” to executing its strategy of transforming into a broad energy company amid a grilling by shareholders at its annual general meeting today.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Half of Shell’s energy mix to be clean next decade, CEO says

Royal Dutch Shell plc’s head expects clean energy to make up half of the company’s energy mix “somewhere in the next decade.”. “If we do not make that type of process by the middle of next decade, we have a problem not just as a company but as a society,” chief executive officer Ben van Beurden said in an interview with AXIOS on HBO.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

INDIA CEO SERIES: From oil to hydrogen, IOC says energy transition to have room for all

Refining, fuel marketing will continue to be core focus areas. Petrochemicals, electric mobility, hydrogen offer growth window. Indian Oil Corp. is embarking on a strategic growth path that will aim to maintain focus on its core refining and fuel marketing businesses, while making bigger inroads into petrochemicals, hydrogen and electric mobility over the next 10 years, its chairman told S&P Global Platts.
Constructionnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Modular Constructions Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2026

Global Modular Constructions Market study formulates with historic data up to 2019 and gives a forecast for 2020-2026. This incorporates Modular Constructions market size, product scope, industry revenue and growth opportunities. It covers Modular Constructions sales volumes, figures together with growth estimation in returning years. It further highlights a current Modular Constructions trade leaders plus their sales/revenue metrics. The Modular Constructions market report additionally inspects key trends, technologies, challenges and Modular Constructions market drivers. Furthermore, it analyzes Modular Constructions regulative landscape, case studies and predicts future roadmap for Modular Constructions industry.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Vessel Energy Storage System Market Report 2019 – Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2026

A leading market research Dataintelo.com added a research report on Vessel Energy Storage System Market to its research database. This Vessel Energy Storage System Market report analyzes the comprehensive overview of the market comprising an executive summary that covers core trends evolving in the market. The Vessel Energy Storage System...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

BP CEO Bernard Looney to headline OGUK Annual Conference

OGUK today announced the details of its Annual Conference. The three-day virtual conference entitled ‘Industry in Transition: Driving A Net Zero Energy Future’ will take place online between June 1-3, 2021. The leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry revealed BP CEO Bernard Looney will speak...
Aerospace & Defensebestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Growth Opportunity 2021 | Rising Sales Growth by – Honeywell International, Rockwell Collins, Thales

Global Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market Research Report provides exclusive information including market intelligence report focuses only on key strategic developments such as(new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and geographical growth of the leading rivals), Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market Features (including revenue, value, volume, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production cost, consumption, supply/demand, import/export, size, cost, business share, CAGR, and gross margin) and Analytical Tools (includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key business players and their expanse in the market by means about various analytical tools). Furthermore, this Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems market report also helps to figure out forthcoming investment, investment return analysis, SWOT analysis, and business opportunities in the market.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Global agri-food systems must be transformed, say EU and FAO

The FAO Director-General QU Dongyu and EU Commissioners for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen; for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides; and for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, spoke at the launch of the 2021 EU-FAO Strategic Dialogue. They also exchanged views on global challenges related to the fight against hunger and all...
Energy Industrypowermag.com

Big Data Rewrites the Rule Book on Power System Risk Analysis

Extreme weather patterns, net zero acceleration, and shifting regulatory regimes demand a new methodology to assess and mitigate network challenges across both the immediate and long term. The integrity, performance, and flexibility of energy networks have become progressively more important in the face of rapid technological, economic, and environmental change....
Small Businessyourdigitalwall.com

Evolving CEOs Magazine Launched by Global Business Line

The Global Business Magazine Published from India has Listed CEOs Around the world. German Singer Sophia Verena is Spreading her Aura with the Latest Dance Pop Ballad ‘Safe – Sound’. (YourDigitalWall Editorial):- Bengaluru, Karnataka May 17, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Global Business Line launched its yearly title magazine “EVOLVING CEOs“ of...