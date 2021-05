MTV kicks off the 2021 Movie and TV Awards tonight and people are excited to see their favorite stars. The Palladium in Los Angeles will be rocking at 9 PM ET on MTV. For those without access to the channel, you’re in luck, Paramount+ will also be streaming the event live. For those with Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV, you will also have the ability to catch all the action as it happens too. The channel also announced an MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted special which will air tomorrow Monday, May 17 in the evening. Nikki Glaser will be hosting that event, which focuses on Reality Television, and will announce the winners in the unscripted categories.