Virginia Business

Blessed Blandford Project closes on its first revitalized house, a 'Godsend' to its new owner

Progress Index
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second Angela Wilson stepped foot into her Cameron Street house, she knew she was home. Homeownership was something she always wanted. She moved down from upstate New York after losing her job three years ago and knew she had to take care of her ailing mother, who is 75. After touring the newly constructed home in the Blandford neighborhood, she knew she struck gold.

