Blessed Blandford Project closes on its first revitalized house, a 'Godsend' to its new owner

Stately brick and vinyl 2-story in Walnut Hill! This home offers 2,650 square feet, a formal living room with wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room with crown molding and chair rail, a large comfortable family including high ceilings with exposed beams and a stone gas fireplace, a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, pantry, and luxury vinyl plank floor, and a full bath on the 1st floor. The second floor features the spacious primary bedroom with hardwood floor and walk-closet, an attached additional sitting/sleeping room, 2 additional bedrooms, and another very large bedroom (accessed through bedroom 3) with it's own bath, carpet and ceiling fan. The home has natural gas heat and central air, a double width driveway, an oversized 1-car attached garage, a screened rear porch, 2 patios, a fenced-in dog run, and all on a double lot surrounded by beautiful landscaping and a full brick wall. Located in the quiet peaceful Walnut Hill area, this home offers comfort and convenience being close to Fort Lee and surrounding cities. Check it out!