TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office awarded a local garbage truck driver the Citizen Lifesaving Award after saving a 7-year-old child earlier this year. The sheriff's office says on Feb. 9, Waldo Fidele was doing his regular route in Tampa when he noticed a child had fallen into his truck. Authorities say a 7-year-old boy had been playing with his grandparents and hid inside a trashcan outside of their home near Neving Drive and Wildwood Street.