Public Health

Pennsylvanians Voted To Limit Their Governor's Emergency Powers

By Eric Boehm
Reason.com
Reason.com
 4 hours ago
In the first political test of voters' attitudes towards pandemic lockdowns, Pennsylvanians voted Tuesday to curtail unilateral executive power over emergency declarations. By slim margins, voters approved a pair of proposed constitutional amendments that took aim at Gov. Tom Wolf's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which included several broad orders limiting public gatherings and economic activity during the past year. Both amendments will transfer significant power from the executive branch to the state legislature.

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

Reason.com

Ron DeSantis Will Pardon COVID Violators. Why Stop There?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday evening that he would move to pardon anyone in the state who flouted mask or social distancing mandates—something that should be welcome news to anyone who supports criminal justice reform. It likely won't be, at least not among his more energetic detractors. Known by...