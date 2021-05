Pioneer agronomist Eric Miller says planting progress in East Central Indiana has been hampered by two big rain events- one on April 28th and the other on Mother’s Day. “To say we’re near halfway is probably about accurate, but at any one location it could be much more or much less than that. I have customers ranging from completely finished and have been finished for maybe a week or 10 days to guys who have been struggling just to really get started, and that would be any corridor through the east side of the state with heavy rainfall those two events.”