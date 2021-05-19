Twins' Alex Kirilloff (wrist) starting rehab assignment Wednesday
Minnesota Twins rookie outfielder Alex Kirilloff is beginning a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A St. Paul. Kirilloff will serve as the designated hitter on Wednesday and then progress to the outfield on Thursday if everything goes well in his debut. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli left open the possibility of Kirilloff being back in the lineup for the upcoming weekend series against the Cleveland Indians. The 23-year-old outfielder has been sidelined since the beginning of the month because of a left wrist sprain.