Making Korean tofu used to be a time-consuming process that involved grinding soybeans with millstones to extract the soy “milk.” The soy milk was then pressed and steamed with a natural coagulant to achieve the desired texture. Making your own tofu is now much simpler than you would imagine, thanks to the availability of unadulterated soy milk in Asian supermarkets. I highly recommend that you try this recipe because homemade tofu has a wonderful fresh flavor and soft texture that you won’t find in tofu that has been packed in a box for weeks. Soy milk and nigari are all you need (along with a digital scale—difficult it’s to calculate the small amount of nigari needed any other way).