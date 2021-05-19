newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania Government

Municipal primary results keep most Big Beaver Falls School Board candidates in the race

Beaver County Times
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAVER FALLS – Preliminary election results from Tuesday's municipal primary indicate most candidates will stay in the race for Big Beaver Falls Area School Board directors. With 100% of precincts reporting, cross-filed incumbent Darcelle Slappy, 46, is leading on the Democratic ticket with 615 votes and is followed by newcomer Michelle Manno with 421 votes. Incumbent Democrat Terri Ellinwood and Darian Grant are just behind her with 360 and 356 votes respectively.

www.timesonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Falls, PA
Beaver County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Beaver Falls, PA
Government
County
Beaver County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Election Results#Primary Election#Republican Primary#Municipal Elections#Democratic Primary#The Beaver County Times#Primary Results#County Election Officials#Precincts#Ballots#Democratic Nominations#Incumbent Scott Pagley#Newcomer Michelle Manno#Check Timesonline Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Pennsylvania GovernmentWJAC TV

Pennsylvania's spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must...
Pennsylvania GovernmentBeaver County Times

Three Democrats running for Center Twp. tax collector seat

CENTER TWP. — Three candidates are vying to restore the integrity of a disgraced Beaver County tax office. Roxanne Delon, Kylee McKay Kazil and Paula Evanko Battisti are running for Center Township’s lone four-year tax collector seat in the May 18 Democratic primary. Former township tax collector Jeanne Bowser resigned...
Pennsylvania GovernmentPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

What you need to know before Pennsylvania’s primary election

PITTSBURGH — The next election in Pennsylvania is the 2021 primary election on May 18. Here is a guide to help ensure everything goes smoothly when you cast your ballot. When you vote in a primary election, you are choosing candidate(s) you want to see on the general election ballot in November. The candidate(s) who get the highest number of votes in the primary go on to run in the general election for each political party.
Pennsylvania GovernmentBradford Era

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania GovernmentPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.s’ top two Republicans announce plans for lobbying reform, but is it enough?

A new package of bills could tighten the guidelines for Pennsylvania lobbyists. Though it’s a step toward reform, advocates say they need more details. In a statement released Monday, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, unveiled plans to draft legislation and build on the state’s existing Lobbyist Disclosure […] The post Pa.s’ top two Republicans announce plans for lobbying reform, but is it enough? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania GovernmentBeaver County Times

Ohioville borough candidates stress no zoning and emphasize transparency in office

OHIOVILLE – Zoning is a hot topic in the borough, and candidates for mayor and borough council have strong opinions about it. The borough currently does not have a zoning ordinance, and in 2019 council proposed a zoning ordinance. The response was a resounding "no" from the community, and council eventually tabled it indefinitely. Many candidates running for Ohioville offices this year hope to keep it that way.
Pennsylvania Governmentwcn247.com

State's largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Pennsylvania Governmentwcn247.com

Barletta to enter next year's Pennsylvania’s race for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, the Republican Party’s Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor’s race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president.
Pennsylvania GovernmentBeaver County Times

What you need to know about voting in Beaver County on Tuesday

Thousands of Beaver Countians will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide which candidates will represent their party in November’s municipal election. Registered voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 18 at their designated polling place, and must return all mail-in and absentee ballots themselves to the Beaver County Courthouse by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Pennsylvania Governmentbeavercountyradio.com

Hopewell Township Police Chief Receives Special Award

Story and Photo by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (Beaver, Pa.) Hopewell Township Police Chief Brian Uhrmacher received a special award at Friday’s Law Enforcement Memorial Service in Beaver. he served for 30 years as a police officer in New York, and 5 years here in Hopewell Township as their chief. He retires June 5, 2021.
Pennsylvania Governmentbeavercountyradio.com

Blackhawk School Board Holds Meeting

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) (Chippewa Township, PA) The Blackhawk School Board held a virtual meeting tonight. The board stated that the district is going to hold an outdoor graduation ceremony at their stadium with standard commencement admission, which is 6 tickets given out per student. If weather becomes an issue, the ceremony will be held indoors and students will only be given 4 tickets. The meeting then progressed into a heated discussion over a new proposed tax increase. While the board ultimately approved a one mill increase, there was opposition among the board to whether or not they could increase revenue and funds by eliminating teaching positions and certain classes. One board member suggested the school needs to be run more as a business, to which he proposed that certain classes and teachers such as in the music and art departments be eliminated since some of those classes have only 6 students, while suggesting those students could just join another elective. This prompted an argument with other board members stating that they have absolutely no interest in taking those classes away from students. The board went on to approve a temporary road agreement with Penn Power, as well as to allow a dance academy to rent the high school auditorium for a recital. Also approved were the positions of three middle school basketball coaches, and the resignations of 2 athletic trainers and a paraprofessional. The district will also continue to require mask wearing, until the PA Department of Education says otherwise.