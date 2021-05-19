Red Velvet's Joy shares 'Hello' mood sampler

May 19 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Joy is teasing her debut solo album.

The 24-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Red Velvet, released a mood sampler for her special album, Hello, on Wednesday.

The teaser shows Joy chewing on a piece of bubble gum. The singer blows a bubble as she poses for the camera.

Joy also shared a schedule for the album. The singer will release teaser images, track posters, mood samplers and prologue videos before releasing the album and the "Hello" music video May 31.

Hello is a "remake" album that will feature covers of songs from the 1990s to 2000s.

Red Velvet also consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Yeri. The group celebrated this month after its music video for "Peek-a-Boo" passed 200 million views on YouTube.