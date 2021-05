Joanne in Castleton wants to know how she can get her husband to loosen up a bit with their spending. She writes:. My husband has us on a tight budget but I don't feel like we need to be. We both make good money and have kept our jobs during the pandemic. He also has separate savings account that we use when we go on vacation. That account is doing well because we haven't gone anywhere in over a year. I want to buy some fun things like shoes and maybe some expensive wine that I want to try, but he's being really stingy. How do I get him to loosen up on spending?