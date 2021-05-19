newsbreak-logo
US-Russia showdown looms as top diplomats meet in Iceland

By MATTHEW LEE
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yfvxq_0a4c0AeP00

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — (AP) — Top diplomats from the United States and Russia are set to square off in Iceland for their first face-to-face encounter that comes as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plan to talk in person on Wednesday on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, a city with deep history in U.S.-Russian relations.

The meeting is set to take place just as the Biden administration plans to announce new sanctions on Russia over a controversial European pipeline. The administration is expected to hit eight Russian companies and vessels with penalties for their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, while sparing two German entities from similar penalties, according to congressional aides and the German government.

Even before Wednesday's talks — that are ostensibly to prepare for a summit between President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin next month — the two diplomats laid down near diametrically opposed positions for the meeting, previewing what is likely to be a difficult and contentious exchange.

This follows a spate of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions as U.S.-Russian relations threaten a return to Cold War lows. The nuclear powers are at odds on myriad issues including Ukraine, the Arctic, Russia's treatment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny and accusations of cyber malfeasance, including claims that Russia-based hackers were responsible for a ransomware attack on a key U.S. pipeline.

"It would be our preference to have a more stable and more predictable relationship with Russia,” Blinken said Tuesday. “At the same time, we’ve been very clear that if Russia chooses to take reckless or aggressive actions that target our interests or those of our allies and partners, we’ll respond. Not for purposes of seeking conflict or escalating but because such challenges cannot be allowed to go forward with impunity.”

Blinken also tweeted Tuesday U.S. condemnation of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. “We condemn Russia’s abuses in Crimea, especially on May 18 as we reflect on the 77th anniversary of Stalin’s deportation of countless Crimean Tatars from their native peninsula,” he posted.

Perhaps anticipating Blinken's position and the expected sanctions announcement, Lavrov had offered a prebuttal at a news conference Monday in Moscow.

“Apparently, a (U.S.) decision was made to promote stable, predictable relations with Russia," he said. “However, if this includes constant and predictable sanctions, that’s not what we need. Our attitude toward the U.S. includes the hope that normalized relations will be based on specific actions rather than words of which we have heard too many.”

Blinken said his meeting with Lavrov would be an important opportunity to test the proposition that the U.S. and Russia can work collaboratively on certain issues, like climate change, the Mideast, Iran and North Korea, despite bitter disagreements on others. The meeting comes as much of the world is focused on the Israel-Palestinian war.

Blinken noted that despite the vitriol, the U.S. and Russia had agreed early in the Biden administration to a five-year extension of a key arms control pact that President Donald Trump had declined to renew before he left office. Trump left a decidedly mixed legacy on Russia that included a personal friendly relationship with Putin, while his administration still imposed sanctions and other punitive measures.

Lavrov said Moscow would determine its own “red lines” and emphasized that in the sphere of strategic stability, it’s going to insist on putting both offensive and defensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons on the negotiation table.

Another, more immediate area of disagreement in Reykjavik, the site of the famous 1986 summit between President Ronald Reagan and Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev, is the Arctic, where Russia has been expanding its military presence and pursuing policies to expand its influence to the alarm of the Americans.

Blinken rejected Russian calls to resume a military component of the Arctic Council and expressed concerns about Russia’s increasing military activity in the region known as the “high North.” On Wednesday in successive meetings with foreign ministers from other Nordic Council members, Blinken repeatedly referred to the importance of “continuing to maintain this region as one of peaceful cooperation.”

“We have concerns about some of the recent military activities in the Arctic,” he said. “That Increases the dangers of accidents and miscalculations and undermines the shared goal of a peaceful and sustainable future for the region.”

Blinken also took Russia to task for proposing new navigational regulations for the region and decried Lavrov for comments in which he dismissed such criticism because the Arctic “is our territory, our land.”

“We have to proceed all of us, including Russia, based on the rules, based on norms, based on the commitments that we’ve each made and also avoid statements that undercut those,” Blinken said.

In his comments Monday, Lavrov noted the grievances about Russia's military activities in the Arctic. “It has long been common knowledge that this is our territory, our land. We are in charge of keeping the Arctic coast safe. Everything Russia is doing there is absolutely legal,” he said.

Moscow and Washington are also embroiled in a bitter dispute over the status of their respective embassies and consulates after the diplomatic expulsions. Russia has given the U.S. until Aug. 1 to get rid of all non-American staff at its diplomatic missions, something the U.S. says will make it nearly impossible for its facilities to function.

___

Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dogged by Mideast crisis, Blinken visits Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Denmark for talks on climate change, Arctic policy and Russia as calls grow for the Biden administration to take a tougher and more active stance on spiraling Israeli-Palestinian violence. Blinken is seeing Danish leaders as well as...
Politicstheowp.org

Russia’s Putin And France’s Macron Discuss Ukraine And Navalny

On Monday, 26 April 2021, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Emmanuel Macron of France had a phone call amid rising, international apprehension regarding the Ukraine tensions and the condition of Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny. The phone call between Russia and the Western power has been one of the most recent communications regarding the Ukraine tensions while the Kremlin continues to contain Navalny. The face of the anti-corruption movement’s detainment has caused an internal uproar, an uneasy background to conduct an already alarming subject.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NJ.com

Don’t believe everything you hear about Russia - or China | Opinion

Last summer’s bombshell about Russian payments for the killing of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan turns out to have been a dud. That should stand as a warning against too readily believing stories about nefarious Russian actions. It also should serve as a caution about overreaction that is especially important amid high tensions with both Russia and China.
Foreign PolicyAntiwar.com

Are US, NATO, EU Planning Final Mopping-Up Operation in Former Soviet Union?

In recent days the American embassy in Georgia has acknowledged recruiting students from what it calls the “occupied territories” of that nation, and not a day goes by without the U.S., NATO and the European Union demanding the independent republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbass and Crimea be returned to Ukraine. Those three regions, like the now independent nations referred to as Georgian land occupied by a foreign invader – Abkhazia and South Ossetia – are among as many as ten disputed territories in the former Soviet Union any one of which – if not all at the same time – could trigger a war. (As four already have: South Ossetia in 2008, Donetsk and Lugansk in 2014 and Nagorno-Karabakh last year.)
Politicsthecherawchronicle.com

Russia brands US and Czech Republic as “non-friendly” countries Abroad

Russia lists the Czech Republic and the United States as “unfriendly” countries. This decision has implications for the employment of Russian personnel in the embassies of countries in Moscow. The two countries have been declared “friendly” by order of the Russian government, which was signed on Thursday but released on...
U.S. PoliticsTimes Daily

Blinken heads to Iceland meeting with Russia on his mind

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Europe and North Atlantic islands next week to put the Biden administration’s stamp on climate change policy in the Arctic and warn Russia against interference in the United States, Ukraine and elsewhere, the State Department said Friday. Support local...
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

Greenland Likely to Be Cockpit of Arctic Conflict Between Russia and the West

On May 15, Russia will assume the rotating two-year chairmanship of the Arctic Council, a role President Vladimir Putin has already said Moscow will use to advance his country’s interests in the High North (see EDM, February 17, March 2, April 22). Initially, Russian moves are likely to involve both efforts to attract outside investment and other forms of support for Russia’s development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and to impel the United Nations to ratify Moscow’s expansive territorial water claims in the Arctic Ocean (Rossiyskaya Gazeta, May 5; Boris Morgunov, “The Prospects of Evolution of the Baseline Systems in the Arctic,” Water, April 14, 2021). But at the same time, there are indications Russia is also focusing in an unexpected direction—on Greenland—both defensively, to prevent any change in this island’s status in favor of the United States, and offensively, to seek to use it as a means to expand Russian influence still further.
PoliticsCourthouse News Service

Putin Vows Response After Ukraine Targets Ally

MOSCOW (AFP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to respond to what he said was the persecution of Moscow-friendly politicians in Ukraine, accusing the West of turning a blind eye to Kiev’s political “clean-up.”. With tensions between Moscow and Kiev high, Ukraine this week placed Putin’s top ally Viktor...
PoliticsPosted by
WSB Radio

Putin bemoans Ukraine's crackdown on pro-Russia opposition

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday harshly criticized Ukrainian authorities for what he described as their crackdown on the Moscow-friendly opposition amid simmering tensions between the two neighbors. Putin's statement comes a day after Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the Opposition Platform for Life party, the largest...
Foreign Policyarctictoday.com

Top US, Russian diplomats to meet during Arctic Council ministerial

Top U.S. and Russian diplomats plan to meet in Iceland next week on the sidelines of the biennial Arctic Council ministerial meeting, amid mounting concerns over climate change and geopolitics in the North. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a call on Wednesday...
PoliticsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Armenia asks for Russian help amid tensions with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s prime minister said Friday he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for military assistance amid simmering tensions with Azerbaijan in the wake of an armed conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The tug-of-war between the two South Caucasus neighbors exacerbated this week when Armenia protested what...
Politicswhtc.com

Putin says Russia will respond to Ukraine’s ‘cleansing’ of political space

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would respond to what he called Ukraine’s ‘cleansing’ of the political space, a day after a Ukrainian court placed a prominent pro-Russian politician under house arrest. The Ukrainian court put Viktor Medvedchuk, who promotes closer ties with Moscow and...
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

State Department Says Blinken to Meet Russia's Lavrov in Iceland Next Week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and discussed their upcoming meeting on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial in Iceland next week, the State Department said. Blinken repeated his call on Russia to release...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Secretary Blinken and Minister Lavrov discussed the upcoming Arctic Council Ministerial, where they will meet next week, and the potential to cooperate during Russia’s subsequent Arctic Council Chairmanship. Secretary Blinken reiterated President Biden’s resolve to protect U.S. citizens and act firmly in defense of U.S. interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies. He called on Russia to release Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed so they can return home to their families. The Secretary provided the Minister an overview of U.S. policy toward the DPRK, and the two committed to continued discussion on issues of mutual concern.
Foreign Policy19fortyfive.com

How to Possibly Start a War with Russia: Let Ukraine Join NATO

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was, “actively looking at” strengthening security cooperation with Ukraine. In Washington, White House spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre, asked if Ukraine would be invited into NATO, said the U.S. is “committed to ensuring that NATO’s door remains open to aspirants.” Ukraine, however, is not a U.S. ally, is not a member of NATO, and Washington should stop pretending they are.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Putin says Ukraine is becoming an 'anti-Russia', pledges response

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that neighbouring Ukraine was becoming 'anti-Russia' and that Moscow would be ready to react to what he said were threats to its own security. Putin was speaking a day after a Ukrainian court placed Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent pro-Russian politician who says Putin is...
Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

Putin appoints Ryabkov his envoy on Open Skies Treaty denunciation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov as his official envoy to the Federal Assembly, or Russia’s national bicameral parliament, on issues of the denunciation of the Open Skies Treaty, as follows from a presidential order posted on the official internet portal of legal information on Sunday.