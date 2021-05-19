2021 PGA Championship Preview: Three Questions That Will Shape the Tournament

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe PGA Championship, the second major championship of the men’s professional golf year, runs May 20–23 at the famed Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Golf-watchers sometimes consider this tournament to be the “other” of the sport’s four majors, with less institutional prestige than The Masters, the U.S. Open, or the Open Championship. But it has produced some of the most enjoyable majors in recent years, usually with raucous crowds and entertaining finishes.

Related
Golfwagertalk.com

Free Daily Golf Picks

Free sports picks allow you to monitor a service to see how they perform before signing up for a long term package. The reason we created our site was to provide free predictions to our visitors so they could find a handicapper that is right for them. Nick Borrman. Event:...
Golffantasylabs.com

PGA TOUR DFS: Cash Game Plays for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch

The PGA TOUR heads to Texas this week as TPC Craig Ranch hosts the AT&T Byron Nelson. The course is a par-71 measuring at around 7,400 yards with bentgrass greens. This is the first time ever this event will be held here, so we do not know what to expect as far as the winning score goes. However, it should be somewhat low-scoring.
GolfRotowire

Yahoo DFS Golf: AT&T Byron Nelson

TPC Craig Ranch - Par 72 - 7,468 yards. Trinity Forest's brief stint as host of the AT&T Byron Nelson has concluded upon the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the event, which now moves about 40 miles north through Texas' Dallas-Fort Worth area to TPC Craig Ranch where Rowlett Creek figures to become a popular talking point on the broadcast as it runs through a majority of the layout. Softer conditions are expected, however, reducing rollout toward any adjacent water hazards as the field's bombers become rewarded with less fairway run while the par-5s play a bit longer than their yardage on the scorecard might indicate. TPC Craig Ranch's bentgrass greens aren't very undulating by PGA Tour standards, so pins should be relatively accessible as proximity remains paramount for an accumulation of par-breaker opportunities with the eventual winning score certainly capable of reaching 20-under territory. Only two representatives from the top-10 of the Official World Golf Ranking will be in attendance at the AT&T Byron Nelson as the PGA Championship awaits on Kiawah Island next week.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions by same model that called six majors

The 2021 PGA Championship heads to one of the toughest and most scenic venues in the United States beginning on Thursday, May 20. The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is a stern test during calm days and becomes even tougher when wind kicks up off the Atlantic Ocean and buffets the 7,849-yard, par-72 layout designed by Pete and Alice Dye. Collin Morikawa will defend the Wanamaker Trophy he won at TPC Harding Park last year against a world-class field that will include Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Gear reviews

PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets. Rory has to be the man to beat this week after his superb Quail Hollow win, as he seeks to win back-to-back Kiawah Island PGA Championships. Jordan Spieth 2pts each way at 16/1 with Bet365. Spieth is in good enough form...
Golfrotoballer.com

Horse For The Course: PGA DFS Course History - 2021 PGA Championship

Hello PGA DFS family! A quick congrats to K.H. Lee on his first career PGA Tour victory at last week's AT&T Byron Nelson. Despite the change of venue to TPC Craig Ranch, the tournament continues to leave a rather "blah" impression overall...a bummer for such a long-standing PGA Tour event.
GolfESPN

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
GolfThe Post and Courier

Sapakoff: Rory McIlroy's perfect PGA Championship timing

• Bobby Jones looking for the ideal spot to host a new national tournament as the owners of Augusta’s Fruitland Nurseries are willing to sell 365 acres of perfect ground “lying here all these years,” Jones said, “waiting for someone to come along and lay a golf course on it.”
GolfTelegraph

Rory McIlroy is built for success at Kiawah Island and his rivals know it

Apologies to Collin Morikawa, because contrary to what it says on the Wanamaker Trophy, he will not be the only defending champion at Kiawah Island this week. According to Sir Nick Faldo and Padraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy will also be proudly holding that status at the 103rd USPGA Championship. “Rory...
Apparelgolfmonthly.com

What Is Daniel Berger Wearing?

Four-time PGA Tour winner Daniel Berger has been wearing adidas clothing since he signed for them at the start of 2020. He’s won two or his four PGA Tour titles wearing adidas clothing as he looks to claim his first Major title at this week’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.
GolfCBS Sports

PGA DFS, PGA Championship 2021: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, advice, strategy

Ever since winning the 2017 U.S. Open, Jordan Spieth has been chasing after the career grand slam by claiming the PGA Championship. He's had four chances, but came up short each time heading into Thursday's 2021 PGA Championship. If Spieth can become the sixth golfer of the modern era to achieve the career Grand Slam, he will have to navigate a star-studded 2021 PGA Championship field that also includes Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. All of those golfers would make for formidable PGA DFS picks as the top players in the world head to Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship 2021.
GolfBirmingham Star

'Dangerous' McIlroy at Kiawah seeking first major since '14

Rory McIlroy arrives at the 103rd PGA Championship seeking his first major triumph since 2014 after snapping an 18-month US PGA Tour win drought last week. And it won't hurt that the four-time major winner from Northern Ireland is returning to Kiawah Island, where he won the 2012 PGA by a record-setting eight-stroke margin.
Golftwinspires.com

AT&T Byron Nelson odds, preview, and course notes

With one final tune-up remaining before the PGA Championship, a field of elite golfers will make a pit stop in Texas for the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. It will be the first time the Tom Weiskopf design has hosted a PGA Tour event. The par-72, 7,468-yard course was previously home to the Nationwide Tour Championship, the final tournament of the Nationwide Tour (now known as the Korn Ferry Tour) in 2008 and 2012.
Golfawesemo.com

The Approach: PGA DFS Picks Based off Awesemo’s Rankings for the AT&T Byron Nelson

After a couple stops at classic tour venues, there is a new course on the schedule this week for the return of the AT&T Byron Nelson. The event was cancelled last year but returns to its normal place on the schedule right before the PGA Championship here. That event was played at Trinity Forest, but it will be held at TPC Craig Ranch this season, a Tom Weiskopf design just outside of Dallas. Weiskopf also designed one of the more famous courses on tour in TPC Scottsdale, which plays to a similar yardage as Craig Ranch but is just a par 71, so we have a slight comp to make our daily fantasy golf picks off of for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups this week.
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rory McIlroy's 2012 PGA Championship victory at Kiawah Island proved he was ready to become one of the game's next superstars

It’s easy to forget there were missteps. Like on No. 3 during a stormy Saturday, for example, when Rory McIlroy’s tee shot rattled around in a cut-off limb hanging off a dead oak tree and stayed there, some eight feet above the ground. He and a search party had been scouring the high grasses frantically until a television crewmember broke the news. He retrieved his ball, declared an unplayable, wedged onto the green from 70 yards and saved a brilliant par.
GolfBBC

US PGA Championship: Why Rory McIlroy faces tough Kiawah Island test

Rory McIlroy was always going to be talked about before this week's US PGA Championship given the way he overpowered a supposedly fearsome Kiawah Island course, destroying the opposition the last time this major was played there. Having won in his last outing at Quail Hollow two weeks ago, McIlroy...