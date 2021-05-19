2021 PGA Championship Preview: Three Questions That Will Shape the Tournament
The PGA Championship, the second major championship of the men’s professional golf year, runs May 20–23 at the famed Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Golf-watchers sometimes consider this tournament to be the “other” of the sport’s four majors, with less institutional prestige than The Masters, the U.S. Open, or the Open Championship. But it has produced some of the most enjoyable majors in recent years, usually with raucous crowds and entertaining finishes.www.mensjournal.com