2021 PGA Championship Preview: Three Questions That Will Shape the Tournament

TPC Craig Ranch - Par 72 - 7,468 yards. Trinity Forest's brief stint as host of the AT&T Byron Nelson has concluded upon the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the event, which now moves about 40 miles north through Texas' Dallas-Fort Worth area to TPC Craig Ranch where Rowlett Creek figures to become a popular talking point on the broadcast as it runs through a majority of the layout. Softer conditions are expected, however, reducing rollout toward any adjacent water hazards as the field's bombers become rewarded with less fairway run while the par-5s play a bit longer than their yardage on the scorecard might indicate. TPC Craig Ranch's bentgrass greens aren't very undulating by PGA Tour standards, so pins should be relatively accessible as proximity remains paramount for an accumulation of par-breaker opportunities with the eventual winning score certainly capable of reaching 20-under territory. Only two representatives from the top-10 of the Official World Golf Ranking will be in attendance at the AT&T Byron Nelson as the PGA Championship awaits on Kiawah Island next week.