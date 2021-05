The Ford Mustang Mach-E is already becoming quite the sales success, and with a GT version coming that is quicker than a Porsche 911, those sales are sure to spike further. Or are they? While we have no doubt that the majority of the car-buying public will lap the Mach-E GT up as fast as the Bronco when orders open, some may be a little circumspect after reading this article. According to CarsDirect, the Mach-E GT will be pricier than expected thanks to a significantly higher financing rate than other trims of the same car. We do tend to be rather pessimistic when we see stories like this, but we feel justified in this instance - this looks like a blatant effort to pump up profit margins for no good reason.