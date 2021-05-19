Toledo author among finalists for Ohioana Book Awards
Toledo’s Mildred D. Taylor is among 30 authors named as finalists for the Ohioana Book Awards. Ms. Taylor is in the running in the middle grade/young adult literature category for her 10th book, All the Days Past, All the Days to Come. It is the fifth and last book in her Logan family saga that included her Newbery Medal-winning Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry. The saga centered around a family that is rooted in Mississippi during the Civil Rights Movement.www.toledoblade.com