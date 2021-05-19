Toledo author among finalists for Ohioana Book Awards

Sam Jaeger’s career has been nothing short of a dream come true. Since making his first on-screen appearance in 1999, he managed to go from an unknown actor to a star. Most people will recognize Sam from his role in TV shows such as The Handmaid’s Tale, The Politician, and Parenthood. He now has more than 50 acting credits on his resume and he doesn’t plan on stopping there. Even after spending more than 20 years in the industry, Sam’s career is still going strong and his creative juices are still flowing. Needless to say, he has a lot more things that he’s ready to share with the world. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Sam Jaeger.