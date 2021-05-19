'Army of the Dead' marches strong with zombie-slaying thrills

You could be forgiven for assuming that Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead intends to offer the giddy thrills of both a zombie film and a heist movie. That’s certainly how Netflix is selling it, and to be fair, there are moments where the film leans into bloody action and heisting antics. But that’s not really where the soul of the movie lies. Instead, Snyder has snuck in something that aims for dark irony and bleak decay smuggled inside a hybrid of genres that people look to for escapism. On the one hand, I can’t help but admire Snyder’s cheek and willingness to dupe an audience for something far darker than the marketing is letting on. But on the other hand, Snyder seems consumed by his own antics at well, overstuffing his movie at every turn like a stage magician piling on the razzle-dazzle in exchange for a whimper of a prestige. For some, the ultimate bleakness of Army of the Dead may be worth the wait, but for others, it’s too much of a slog to reach the end.