Sahvir Wheeler not worried about the SEC’s current intraconference transfer rules

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers from all across the south are transferring from one SEC school to another, but the rules in place still require a waiver process to make it happen. Even though the NCAA has already approved a one-time transfer rule where student-athletes don’t have to sit out a season in between transferring to a new program, the Southeastern Conference has yet to do the same with its intraconference transfer rule, although all indications point to the rules changing in the near future. As of right now, if a player transfers within the SEC, they either have to apply for an immediate eligibility waiver or sit out the season.

