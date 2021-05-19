newsbreak-logo
2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Approaching the Compact Class in an Academic Way

By Alexandru Sincan
Auto Evolution
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second generation of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class amazes by the fact that, simultaneously, it shows both classic and advanced inspiration. It would be better not to judge it as a typical compact vehicle, because it exceeds in many respects the particularities of the compact class. The price range is one of these. On the other hand, the Mercedes A-Class has the defining characteristics of compact cars in terms of overall dimensions, transverse engines and native front-wheel-drive. The large number of versions of this model series doesn’t make the choice easier either. The interior of the latest A-Class simply can’t find its match inside the compact class concerning the refinement of the design and the quality of the materials. Indisputably, it offers the most noble ambiance you could expect from this kind of car. There are some other premium compact vehicles around (Audi A3 or BMW 1 Series) offering a pretentious interior design, yet the luxury touch inside the Mercedes A-Class is much more substantial. A real threat for it might appear only if Bentley or Rolls-Royce would come up with some compact cars of theirs. It is impossible not to be impressed by the panoramic panel on the top of the dashboard including two big high-resolution screens: the instruments display and the multimedia touchscreen. All around them, there are fine details with metallic aspect and decorative surfaces with very pleasant finish and texture. It feels so good to be inside the A-Class that the limits of the interior dimensions will not be explicitly noticed. In fact, the sitting conditions in the front are comparable to those of a mid-size sedan. In the back, there is enough space for two passengers to sit quite comfortably. Thrust.

