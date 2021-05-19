newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

J.I.D Teases Mystery Collab: "Big Charts"

By Mitch Findlay
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.I.D is sitting on one of the year's most anticipated releases, his proper studio follow-up to 2018's DiCaprio 2. Tentatively titled The Forever Story, the Dreamville rapper has been relatively low-key when it comes to the details, though he has hinted at potential collaborations with Smino, Denzel Curry, Buddy,Benny The Butcher, and more. There's also the long-running rumor that the project will be executive produced by No I.D, who recently held it down in the same capacity on Logic's retirement album No Pressure.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Denzel Curry
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Drake
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Collab#Rapper#Mystery#Big Apple#No I D#Filmmagic Getty#The Forever Story#Teasers#Love#Fan Speculation#Releases#Potential Collaborations#Today#Buddy#Hope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Young Thug Names His Top 5 Rappers

Young Thug and his YSL family are the latest guests on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da King and Wallo where he clarified his past comments about JAY-Z. “Basically that’s all I was saying, I just used his name because he the biggest n***a in the world to me,” Thug said about his controversial comments around the 13 minute mark. “I just used his name, to let the world know, like… Yo, I got just as many hits as the biggest n***a in the world. I’m doing two hours on stage, for real. I don’t remember my last hour show and I don’t do too much talking.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Migos Reveal Release Date for New Album Culture III

After years of teasers, Migos have revealed the release date for their new album Culture III: The third in the series—following 2017’s Culture and 2018’s Culture II—is out June 11. Find the announcement below. Following the release of Culture II, Migos went on tour with Drake before eventually splintering off...
Celebrities2dopeboyz.com

J. Cole – “Amari” (Video)

Early reviews of J. Cole’s The Off-Season show that fans are definitely impressed with the Dreamville rapper’s latest body of work. Thanks to features from 21 Savage, Lil Baby (!!), Morray, Bas, and more, the project is without a great listen. Now that it’s here, Cole is rolling out new videos for songs, starting with “Amari.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled's "Khaled Khaled" Goes Gold

Such things in life are inevitable, and DJ Khaled collecting gold and platinum for his already sizeable collection is one such thing. Despite the fact that his brand new album Khaled Khaled has only been out for a few weeks, the project has already been certified gold by the RIAA. Of course, it should be noted that previously-released singles "Popstar" and "Greece," both of which featured Drake, likely played a role in the expeditious certification.
Musichypebeast.com

DMX's 'EXODUS' to Feature JAY-Z, Nas, Griselda Records and More

The official tracklist of DMX‘s posthumous album EXODUS has been unveiled. The record is set to include a total of 13 tracks with appearances from the likes of JAY-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, The LOX, U2’s Bono, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Griselda‘s Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher, Alicia Keys and X’s son and the album’s namesake, Exodus Simmons.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Teases Latest JAY-Z & Nas Pairing ‘Sorry Not Sorry’

DJ Khaled saved the best for last when it came to his monstrous pairings for collabs on his Khaled Khaled album. After unveiling the official tracklist, Khaled teased NYC rap legends JAY-Z and Nas colliding on “Sorry Not Sorry” alongside James Fauntleroy and The Hive. “JAY-Z said: Khaled GOD LOVE...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

The Game Drops His "Top 10 Rappers Alive" List & Fans Were Surprised

It's about that time again for another Top 10 Rappers list, this time courtesy of The Game. Every time an artist comes forward with the "Top" lists, Rap fans storm social media to once again debate the greatest Hip Hop artists of all time. Recently, Trippe Redd revealed his Top 5, a list that includes the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne, Andre 3000, and Drake. He added that Uzi and Carti are "GOATs from our era."
CelebritiesComplex

Lil Durk Drops Video for “Should’ve Ducked” f/ Pooh Shiesty

Just a few months after the track showed up on the deluxe edition of Lil Durk’s The Voice album, Pooh Shiesty and Durkio have shared the new music video for their hit collaboration, “Should’ve Ducked.”. The menacing visual arrives just a month after the two rappers performed their Shiesty Season...
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Lil Baby Forgets Lyrics to His Own Song – Watch

Lil Baby has penned a multitude of songs at this point, but that doesn't necessarily mean he remembers the lyrics to all of them. On Tuesday's (April 20) episode of Atlanta's Jewelry Unlimited's TikTok rapper series called Can Artists Finish Their Own Lyrics, Lil Baby drew blanks when it came to his track, "I'm Straight," from his 2018 album Harder Than Ever. The premise of the series is that rhymers have to finish the bars of their own songs in exchange for $1,000 off their purchase at the ATL jewelry store, home to famed hip-hop jeweler Wafi Lalani, and it doesn't look like the ATL-bred artist received the discount.
CelebritiesEsquire

J Cole's 'Let Go My Hand' Confirms a Long-Rumored Fight With Diddy at An MTV VMAs Afterparty

Kendrick Lamar's verse on Big Sean's 2013 single "Control" is widely considered a game changing moment in modern hip-hop. It's a verse in which Lamar ignited a generation of hip-hop feuds, while staking his claim as an all-time great. It's a verse so important that even now, eight years later, we're feeling the reverberations of his words in J. Cole's new track “Let Go My Hand,” from his latest album The Off-Season. The track references a long-rumored altercation between him and Diddy at a 2013 MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York City. But to really understand the weight of this hip-hop thread we have to go all the way back to the beginning.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Is Tripping Out Over Jay-Z's Bars On "Sorry Not Sorry"

At long last, DJ Khaled's 12th studio album Khaled Khaled is finally here. Arguably the biggest album to drop this week, Khaled's latest full-length is a 14-track effort that boasts guest appearances from some of the music industry's most popular artists, including Drake, Cardi B, Roddy Ricch, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, and even the ever-elusive Beyoncé.
CelebritiesGreenwichTime

Big Scarr, Cico P and Lakeyah Lead Breakthrough 25 Chart

Just a year ago, Big Scarr was seeing a few thousand on-demand audio streams per month. Now, after the Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label and dropped his debut album, Big Grim Reaper, that number has ballooned to tens of millions per week. Big Scarr rises to Number...
Musickpopstarz.com

AESPA Teases New Track "Next Level" With a Mysterious Teaser

K-pop's game-changing girl group AESPA has released a mysterious teaser for their upcoming single, "Next Level." The SM Entertainment quartet - composed of members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and NingNing - managed to raise the excitement of their fans with a ten-second video revealing the title logo showing only the words "Next Level" against a pitch-black background.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

J. Cole Previews ‘The Off-Season’ With New Song ‘Interlude’

J. Cole has dropped new song “Interlude” in advance of the release of his sixth studio album, The Off-Season, which is slated to arrive on May 14th. “I be coming in peace, but fuck me/Best beware of the others/This shit deep, undercovers creep/This southern heat make unbearable summers,” he raps on the brief new track. “Just last week, seen your mama weep/crying ’cause she don’t wanna bury your brother/The blood leaks while thе EMTs gotta carry her baby like surrogate mothеrs.”
Beauty & Fashiontennis.com

Stephens collabs with swimwear brand Solid & Striped

Right before summer hits and people are back on the beach, Sloane Stephens has revealed her own swimwear collection. The 2017 US Open champion announced on social media that she is collaborating with brand Solid & Striped for her campaign. If fans were to hop on Stephens' Instagram or Twitter,...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled Album Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

DJ Khaled can add another (No.) one to his list of musical accomplishments. The energetic record producer nabbed his third No. 1 album on Sunday (May 9), according to Billboard's recently released Billboard 200 chart top 10. Billboard reports the We The Best boss' 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, recorded 93,000 equivalent album sales during its first week out. That tally includes 3,000 traditional album sales.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Drops "Khaled Khaled" Ft. Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Diddy, Drake, & More

It's obvious that DJ Khaled pulled out all the stops for this one. The famed producer has been teasing Khaled Khaled for months, but earlier this week, he officially announced the album's release. Soon to follow came a stacked list of features that no one could believe, including seeing former foes Nas and Jay-Z on a track together.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Artist of the Week: J. Cole

AceShowbiz - J. Cole made a wave as he's back with new music. The 36-year-old rapper dropped "Interlude", a soulful hip-hop single with melodic flow from his much-anticipated new studio album. He rapped about his personal struggles and journey to become one of the standouts in the music game. A...