J.I.D Teases Mystery Collab: "Big Charts"
J.I.D is sitting on one of the year's most anticipated releases, his proper studio follow-up to 2018's DiCaprio 2. Tentatively titled The Forever Story, the Dreamville rapper has been relatively low-key when it comes to the details, though he has hinted at potential collaborations with Smino, Denzel Curry, Buddy,Benny The Butcher, and more. There's also the long-running rumor that the project will be executive produced by No I.D, who recently held it down in the same capacity on Logic's retirement album No Pressure.www.hotnewhiphop.com