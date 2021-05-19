J.I.D Teases Mystery Collab: "Big Charts"

Young Thug and his YSL family are the latest guests on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da King and Wallo where he clarified his past comments about JAY-Z. “Basically that’s all I was saying, I just used his name because he the biggest n***a in the world to me,” Thug said about his controversial comments around the 13 minute mark. “I just used his name, to let the world know, like… Yo, I got just as many hits as the biggest n***a in the world. I’m doing two hours on stage, for real. I don’t remember my last hour show and I don’t do too much talking.”