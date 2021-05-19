What is a UFO?

In the last two decades, the Anthropocene has become an informal buzzword to describe the numerous and unprecedented ways humans have come to modify the planet. As the concept has become more widely adopted, however, definitions have begun to blur. Today, the very meaning of the Anthropocene and its timeline differs considerably depending on who is doing the talking. To geologists and Earth system scientists, the Industrial Revolution is often considered the dawn of the Anthropocene – when human influence on Earth's systems became predominant worldwide. Many anthropologists, historians, and archaeologists, however, consider the 18th century as more of a sunrise, when the...