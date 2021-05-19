newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Who are Mollie Tibbetts’ parents?

By Bernadette Giacomazzo
The US Sun
 4 hours ago

MOLLIE Tibbetts was last seen alive on July 18, 2018.

And ahead of her murder trial, set to begin on May 19, 2021, her heartbroken parents step into the spotlight.

Heartbroken parents Credit: Facebook

Who are Mollie Tibbetts' parents?

Mollie Tibbetts' parents are Rob Tibbetts and Laura Calderwood.

In addition to Mollie, her parents have two sons, Scott and Jake Tibbetts.

They were very kind people who took in undocumented immigrants.

But this kindness cost Mollie Tibbetts her life.

Laura Calderwood's kindness was taken advantage of Credit: ABC 7 News

What did Mollie Tibbetts' parents do to potentially jeopardize her life?

Mollie Tibbetts' parents — specifically, her mother — took in Ulises Felix.

According to the Chicago Tribune, his family was originally from Mexico.

Felix worked alongside an undocumented immigrant named Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

Rivera currently is on trial for Tibbetts' murder.

Rivera is on trial for Mollie Tibbetts' murder Credit: Reuters

Why did Mollie Tibbetts' parents speak out against Donald Trump?

When Mollie Tibbetts was found dead, and Rivera was arrested for her murder, then-president Donald Trump used Rivera as a scapegoat.

He said that people like Rivera were the reason that the United States needed a stronger, and rougher, immigration policy.

But Rob Tibbetts spoke out against Donald Trump.

"Don't distort her death to advance racist views" Credit: AP

Rob Tibbetts called Trump's comments racist.

He also said that his daughter would never want him to stoop so low.

"Don't distort her death to advance racist views," he said.

