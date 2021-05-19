Too Early Trade Targets to Fix the ‘Pen

The Twins probably think they made a statement with their series win over first place Kansas City, and maybe the thought is what matters. The offense started to formulate into something frightening for opposing pitchers, lengthened by the returns of Kepler and Simmons, as well as the improvements from Garver and Polanco, and continued breakout of Buxton. All of a sudden the bullpen doesn’t need to be that good for the team to win. They are still 10-16, however, and questions remain on both sides of the ball. Let’s look at how each player is performing one month into the season, and what their worst case and best case comps are for the rest of the year.