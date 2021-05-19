A$AP Rocky Confirms Relationship with Rihanna

newsbreak-logo
Singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have been romantically linked for over a year — and he’s finally confirming the romance!

In an interview for GQ, Rocky calls Rihanna “the love of my life.”

He gushed, “[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

A$AP took it a step further, saying that Rihanna “the one.” He added, “I think when you know, you know.”

While Rihanna has expressed her desire to have kids one day, is A$AP ready to be a dad? He said, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely… think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

In December, People magazine reported that RiRi and A$AP were dating.

Months before, A$AP Rocky starred in Rihanna’s campaign for Fenty Skin, even participating in interviews with her. In an interview for Vogue, Rihanna joked, “Y'all always try to say women are complicated [but] it's y'all!"

In another interview with GQ, A$AP Rocky revealed what it was like to work with Rihanna. He shared, “I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s— is comedy. That's the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it's hard not to, not to laugh. That's all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still work at the end of the day."

Last January, news broke that Rihanna had called it quits with billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel after three years of dating

Soon after, romance rumors started to swirl about her and A$AP. At the time, a source insisted they were only friends, telling E! News, “Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She's wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something. She's hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him."

Rihanna and A$AP became friends after he served as an opening act on her Diamonds world tour in 2013.

