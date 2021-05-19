newsbreak-logo
Cycle Dogs to open new location in Ballard today

My Ballard
My Ballard
 2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEMnv_0a4bvUzW00
Cycle Dogs serves plant-based hot dogs, burgers, fries, and more.Cycle Dogs on Instagram

The much-anticipated opening of Cycle Dogs' new location in Ballard is here: The former vegan food truck owners are cracking open their doors to customers today.

Cycle Dogs has taken over the former No Bones Beach Club location in Ballard at 5410 17th Ave NW. No Bones Beach Club closed its doors back in October due to extended pandemic closures.

Cycle Dogs began as a vegan bike cart in 2015, founded by Keaton and Becky Tucker. The hit food cart quickly became a roving food truck that has moved throughout Ballard’s Brewery District for the past several years.

The vegan restaurant will be take-out only to start, but is working on plans to include both outdoor and indoor dining as they settle into their new home. "Please be patient with us as it is all a long process," the owners shared on social media. They added that they're expanding the menu for their new location, with details still to come. They're not currently able to offer delivery, and ask that customers order directly from their website to pick up their orders from the restaurant.

Fans of Cycle Dogs can rest assured that they'll continue to offer their plant-based versions of Dick's burgers and loaded fries, with the addition of a fried "chicken" sandwich. The Big Mick Burger is their take on a fast-food burger and includes two 1/8lb patties, three buns, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, and special sauce.

There are two other burger options including the Richard's Deluxe (two patties, tartar sauce, and lettuce) and their take on a Texas burger: The What-a-Vegan Burger comes with two patties and the works.

According to Eater Seattle, some of the new menu items will include cookies, beer-battered mushrooms, quiches, and savory pies. They'll also eventually open for brunch on the weekends, serving up tofu scrambles and breakfast burritos.

And for the die-hard veggie dog connoisseurs, they'll have their popular Currywurst Dog (a grilled Field Roast Frankfurter with German curry ketchup); the Seattle Dog (grilled Field Roast with cream cheese and grilled sweet onion); plus the classic Simple Dog (grilled Field Roast on a bun).

As a bonus, the new location will also be selling their house-made Ranch and Hangry sauce, plus copies of the Outdoor Herbivore Magazine.

Cycle Dogs will be open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 4pm to 8pm, Saturday 11am to 8pm, and Sunday 11am to 6pm. To stay updated on their progress for opening up to dining-in, follow Cycle Dogs on Instagram.

Photo: Cycle Dogs on Instagram

