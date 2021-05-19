newsbreak-logo
Florida girl, 11, fights off knife-wielding kidnapper

BBC
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSurveillance footage captured the attack in West Pensacola, Florida. The girl was waiting for her school bus when a man approached with a knife and attempted to drag her into his vehicle.

State
Florida State
#School Bus#Surveillance Footage#Bus#Knife Wielding Kidnapper#Man#Attack#West Pensacola
Florida Crime & SafetyPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I’ve never hit my daughter like she hit her’: Florida principal caught on video paddling 6-year-old in front of child’s mother

A Florida principal was captured on video paddling a 6-year-old in front of the child’s mother, and could be facing criminal charges as a result. The incident happened April 13 at Central High School in Clewiston, Florida. According to a report from WINK-TV, the 6-year-old student caused damage to a computer, and her mother was summoned to the school to pay a $50 fine.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Dad and his 15-year-old son allegedly bash two teenagers, 13 and 14, and set their pit-bull on them - after the boy 'menaced the pair on a train'

A dog owner and his son allegedly viciously attacked two teenagers at a train station and urged their pit-bull Staffordshire-cross dog to attack them. The two teenagers, aged 13 and 14, got on a train at Cronulla in Sydney on Sunday afternoon with a group of friends when a 15-year-old became aggressive to the group.
Florida Crime & Safetyssrnews.com

Navarre Teen Faces Life in Prison After Deadly Carjacking Attempt

A Navarre teen has been charged with felony murder after a carjacking attempt backfired and the would-be victim wounded her and killed her alleged accomplice, who was 16. Following a hospital stay, Jennifer Elizabeth Marie Broxson, 18, was booked May 5 into Santa Rosa County Jail on the second-degree felony murder charge plus carjacking, obstructing justice and aggravated battery charges. The murder charge is the result of.
Virginia Crime & SafetyVirginia Connection Newspapers

Knife-Wielding Man in Assault at Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque

Shortly before Monday’s afternoon prayer at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center near Seven Corners in Fairfax County, a man who was not part of the Muslim community began harassing those outside the entrance of the mosque waiting to pray. When the security guard at the mosque approached the man to ask him to leave the area, he pulled out a knife and lunged at the guard, then threatened others, before running away. The Fairfax County police posted a picture to help identify him. According to Fairfax County Police spokeswoman Sgt. Tara Gerhard, detectives later identified the man as Jonathan Lincoln, 41, of Falls Church. He was arrested that night for two counts of assault and disorderly conduct. Gerhard said those charges were further defined on Monday night as he was charged with two counts of 18.2-57(A) which is assault, hate crime and disorderly conduct, both classified as misdemeanors.
Ohio Crime & Safetyccenterdispatch.com

Sheriff's office: Knife-wielding man shot, wounded by deputy

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by a sheriff's deputy in a northeastern Ohio home after he lunged at officers who were attempting to arrest him on outstanding warrants, authorities said. The shooting occurred Wednesday morning in Ravenna, according to the Portage...
GovernmentNBC New York

Bronx Private Security Officer Shoots Knife-Wielding Man Outside Macy's

Police said that a private security guard in the Bronx opened fire on a man who was threatening people with a knife near a Macy's store. A man believed to be in his 20s was waving a knife as passersby near the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Wood Avenue in Parkchester just before 5 p.m., according to a senior NYPD official.
Violent CrimesBBC

Gangland killer jailed for eight years for prison attacks

A gangland killer has been sentenced to eight years for attacking a rival in jail, just weeks after he cut off another inmate's ear. David Scott, 36, slashed Paul Lyons in the visiting room at HMP Perth on 27 December 2019. It followed an earlier knife attack on Dale Thomas...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Audacy

Two men injured in Wichita knife fight

Two men are hospitalized in serious condition following a knife fight. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the Quick Trip parking lot at Lincoln and Hydraulic. A police spokesman says one man was stabbed in the stomach, the other man was found a short time later, after a police detective, who saw the incident, followed the man's vehicle.
Washington Crime & Safetykirklandwa.gov

Knife-Wielding Suspect Taken into Custody

Suspect Apprehended by Police Following Two-hour Standoff in the Kingsgate Neighborhood. Kirkland, Wash. – On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Kirkland police officers responded to the Kingsgate neighborhood after receiving reports that a knife-wielding female suspect was threatening to kill her neighbor. The 37-year-old female suspect then barricaded herself inside her residence, resulting in a two-hour standoff. The suspect later attempted to flee the residence but was safely apprehended by police.
Oregon Crime & Safety1buv.com

Man Chased by Knife-Wielding Thug in Broad Daylight (Video)

A knife-wielding man chased another man around the downtown area of Portland, Oregon near the Justice Center and central police station on Sunday, according to video posted by journalist Andy Ngo. Ngo reported police did not respond to the attempted stabbing. The area in the video has homeless tents on the sidewalk. The victim and the attacker both appear to be white. The attacker repeatedly used the n-word while chasing the victim.
Trafficledburyreporter.co.uk

Californian campervan driver abuses motorcyclist in Hereford

A MOTORBIKER has been verbally abused by the driver of a Californian campervan in Hereford in a road rage incident, with police now investigating. West Mercia Police said a motorbiker and the driver of a Volkswagen campervan had a verbal altercation in Holme Lacy Road earlier this month. After the...
Public SafetyBBC

Middlesbrough school armed fight suspects charged

Three men have been charged with an aggravated burglary which is thought to have led to an armed brawl in the grounds of a school. Berwick Hills Primary School in Middlesbrough was put into lockdown on Friday morning when men with weapons were seen fighting. Cleveland Police believe the confrontation...