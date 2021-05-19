newsbreak-logo
Harrison Ford’s Iconic ‘Indiana Jones’ Hat is Going Up for Auction in June

By Helen Holmes
Observer
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever iconic film memorabilia pops up on the auction block, it’s essentially a guarantee that eye-popping sales prices are sure to follow. Critics of the art world are quick to scoff at millions being dropped on static canvases, but those with the means can be just as likely to do things like spend $3.7 million on Audrey Hepburn’s iconic ascot dress from My Fair Lady, or $666,000 on Dorothy’s ruby slippers (an ominous sum). Now, new reports announce that a hat worn by Harrison Ford in his 1984 flick Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom is anticipated to sell for around $249,000 when it is eventually offered at a Prop Store auction in Hollywood from June 29th.

