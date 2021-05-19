newsbreak-logo
Mischa Barton Said She Didn’t Feel “Protected” by the Cast and Crew on ‘The O.C.’

By Emily Weaver
HelloGiggles
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're on the verge of celebrating the 20th anniversary of The O.C.—does anyone else feel extremely old right now? LOL—a drama TV series that followed the lives of the wealthy upper class teens of Orange County, California. If you were to ask any O.C. fan at the time, or possibly even now, who the breakout star of the show was, it'd be Mischa Barton hands down. While viewers absolutely adored watching Barton play Marissa Cooper every week, Barton didn't have the same positive experience. In a May 18th interview with E! News, the actress is finally opening up about her time on set and the real reason why she was *spoiler alert!* killed off in Season 3.

