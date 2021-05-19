Mischa Barton Said She Didn’t Feel “Protected” by the Cast and Crew on ‘The O.C.’

Anthony Mackie had some doubts about whether Marvel would be able to translate to a TV series. He also won Best Hero at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The new Captain America is already bringing home the hardware. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier managed to deliver big ratings for Marvel Studios and pass the torch to Sam Wilson in the process. However, that was far from a sure thing as audiences had a sort of puzzled response to WandaVision. After the first few weeks, the anticipation built to a crescendo and it was like the old days once again. Some of the same momentum marked The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s run too. By the end, everyone was clamoring for the finale and Mackie’s debut as the new Captain America. Check out what he had to say to Variety down below: