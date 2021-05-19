Scott Mescudi Joins Sci-Fi Pic ‘Crater’ For Disney Plus and 21 Laps

Outland, the sci-fi thriller from writer/director Peter Hyams, stars Sean Connery as Will O’Niel, a disgraced lawman investigating a series of mysterious deaths at a mining colony on Io, one of Jupiter’s moons. The film, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this month, was part of a string of grimy R-rated science fiction movies trying to capitalize on the unexpected success of Ridley Scott’s Alien (in fact, several people involved in the production of Alien also worked on Outland). Like the majority of those films, Outland was a commercial disappointment that has spent the last several decades in relative obscurity, while Connery and Hyams went on to further cement their respective legacies as Hollywood legends (Connery with a string of classic performances including his Academy Award-winning role in The Untouchables, and Hyams with the 1994 Jean Claude Van Damme action thriller Timecop.)