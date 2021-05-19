newsbreak-logo
Scott Mescudi Joins Sci-Fi Pic ‘Crater’ For Disney Plus and 21 Laps

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Scott Mescudi is set join the ensemble of sci-fi adventure Crater for Disney Plus. Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce and Gifted’s Mckenna Grace is also on board to star. Kyle Patrick Alvarez is on board to direct. The film will be overseen by Disney’s live-action team with hopes to shoot in the spring. Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce through their 21 Laps Entertainment banner.

deadline.com
