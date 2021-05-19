newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Shanna Moakler’s BF Matthew Rondeau Supports Her Amid Drama With Kids: ‘We Will Get Through Anything’

By Life & Style Staff
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8xnV_0a4buQLz00
Shanna Moakler/Instagram; Shutterstock

Supporting his girlfriend! Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, is her “rock” amid the model’s public feud with her kids, Landon and Alabama, he exclusively tells Life & Style. “We will get through anything.”

“It really hurts my heart to see the woman I’m in love with going through such an emotional time,” Matthew, 28, who has been dating Shanna, 46, off-and-on for a year, admits. “She’s been dealing with so many things personally. I admire her drive to continue to work hard and stay positive, despite all the nasty rumors being said.”

He adds, “She’s someone to look up to [rather] than to be put down.”

Shanna’s children, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker, have been shading her and her romance with Matthew on social media over the past few weeks.

On May 14, Landon, 17, responded to a TikTok troll who insinuated he and his sister, 15, were siding with their father, 45, over their mother after the former couple’s divorce in 2008. “Actually, if you weren’t such a dumbass, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is,” the up-and-coming musician wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pk0F_0a4buQLz00
Alabama Barker/Instagram

Alabama slammed Shanna via her Instagram Story one day later. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” she said in a written message. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Shanna claimed Travis had control of their youngest child’s Instagram account, but Alabama countered that by commenting on gossip account @unconfirmedreport, “That was completely me. She lied. I control my Instagram. I’m of age.”

Matthew previously told Life & Style in May he and Shanna have “never” cheated on each other. “Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another,” the male model assured. “She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”

Shanna acknowledged to Life & Style earlier this month that her kids “have a lot of animosity” toward her boyfriend. “They’d been really not nice to him, as well, and he hasn’t done anything except be really supportive to me,” she said, while adding she doesn’t “understand” why Travis’ girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, is “queen.”

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

8K+
Followers
930
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Style#Tiktok#Instagram Story#Ex Husband Travis Barker#Mother#Love#Dating#Kids#Drama#Queen#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopSugar

You Need to See Travis Barker's Lavish Mother's Day Gift For Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker made sure Kourtney Kardashian's Mother's Day was extra special this year. To celebrate the mother of three on Sunday, the Blink-182 drummer went all out for his other half, showering her three over-the-top floral arrangements. Naturally, Kourtney shared videos and photos of the stunning arrangements on her Instagram Stories with a heart and almost-crying face emojis.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Shanna Moakler's Zodiac Sign Explains So Much About Her Reaction To Travis & Kourtney

Who hasn't said something shady about an ex? It’s one thing to do so with a friend, or to send a subtweet that only your besties will get. However, if your ex happens to be dating a Kardashian, a little bit of shade suddenly becomes headline news. That's been the case for Shanna Moakler, who hasn't been afraid to get salty on social media about her ex Travis Barker’s new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. When you factor in Shanna Moakler's zodiac sign, it makes sense why she might not have always been able to keep her opinion about her ex moving on to herself. That's not to say Moakler has outright insulted the relationship; it's more like dropping some not-so-subtle hints that she's... unimpressed, which is pretty restrained for an Aries like Moakler.
Celebritiesbirminghamnews.net

Shanna Moakler gets Travis Barker tattoo removed

Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): Shanna Moalker, the model and ex-wife of Travis Barker, recently got a tattoo of the latter's first name removed from her wrist. On Friday, the 46-year-old former Miss USA winner shared footage on her Instagram Story getting a tattoo of her ex-husband's first name removed from her wrist.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

The State Of Travis Barker & Shanna Moakler’s Relationship After Her Shade Towards Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler share two children together and co-parent as his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian has ‘a lot of passion and chemistry.’. Shanna Moakler, 46, made headlines when seemingly shading her ex Travis Barker, 45, and his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 42, in an Instagram comment a few days ago, and now we’re finding out how it’s affected her relationship status with the Blink 182 drummer. She and Travis share two children, including son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, together and they’ve been steady with their co-parenting.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian's 'baby' daughter gets very grown-up makeover

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter is growing up fast! Eight-year-old Penelope got a matching makeover with her famous mum and the results might surprise you. The reality TV star enjoyed a pamper session with her only daughter and showed off their new look on Instagram Stories. Kourtney had let Penelope get a...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kim Kardashian & Travis Barker Reportedly "Never" Had An Affair, Despite Claims

If you thought the most challenging part of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s budding romance would be figuring out where he could find room for his Kourtney-dedicated tattoos, I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news. (BTW, he’s inking them over existing tattoos now — there’s one Kourtney tribute on his chest and another on his arm.) Shanna Moakler, Barker’s ex, has reportedly been claiming that an affair between Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker led to her divorce from the Blink-182 drummer. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Travis and Kim for comment on the rumored affair and did not hear back in time for publication.) Now, an insider is responding to these rumors. A Page Six source said on May 17 that Kim and Travis have zero romantic history together. Say it with me: Thank God.