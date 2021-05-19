Shanna Moakler’s BF Matthew Rondeau Supports Her Amid Drama With Kids: ‘We Will Get Through Anything’

Shanna Moakler/Instagram; Shutterstock

Supporting his girlfriend! Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, is her “rock” amid the model’s public feud with her kids, Landon and Alabama, he exclusively tells Life & Style. “We will get through anything.”

“It really hurts my heart to see the woman I’m in love with going through such an emotional time,” Matthew, 28, who has been dating Shanna, 46, off-and-on for a year, admits. “She’s been dealing with so many things personally. I admire her drive to continue to work hard and stay positive, despite all the nasty rumors being said.”

He adds, “She’s someone to look up to [rather] than to be put down.”

Shanna’s children, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker, have been shading her and her romance with Matthew on social media over the past few weeks.

On May 14, Landon, 17, responded to a TikTok troll who insinuated he and his sister, 15, were siding with their father, 45, over their mother after the former couple’s divorce in 2008. “Actually, if you weren’t such a dumbass, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is,” the up-and-coming musician wrote.

Alabama Barker/Instagram

Alabama slammed Shanna via her Instagram Story one day later. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” she said in a written message. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Shanna claimed Travis had control of their youngest child’s Instagram account, but Alabama countered that by commenting on gossip account @unconfirmedreport, “That was completely me. She lied. I control my Instagram. I’m of age.”

Matthew previously told Life & Style in May he and Shanna have “never” cheated on each other. “Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another,” the male model assured. “She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”

Shanna acknowledged to Life & Style earlier this month that her kids “have a lot of animosity” toward her boyfriend. “They’d been really not nice to him, as well, and he hasn’t done anything except be really supportive to me,” she said, while adding she doesn’t “understand” why Travis’ girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, is “queen.”