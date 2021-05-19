newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Bethesda.net online forums will be shut down very soon

By Derek Strickland
Posted by 
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

In a strange bit of news, Bethesda announces that it will be closing down its Bethesda.net forums and moving to Discord and Reddit. The Bethesda.net forums are used by countless gamers to connect, share feedback, and keep up-to-date on a myriad of games from Fallout 76 to Doom. It's a catalog of tips, tricks, complaints, and a unique time capsule that captures different eras of Bethesda games. Those forums will soon be taken offline. In a move that has frustrated lots of gamers, Bethesda says it will close the forums by July 6 and erase a big portion of its community legacy.

www.tweaktown.com
TweakTown.com

TweakTown.com

286K+
Followers
7K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

 https://www.tweaktown.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Forums#Discussion Forums#Content Online#Social Media Posts#The Help Portal#Eso#Customer Support#Bethesda Net Mods#Bethesda Devs#Mod Comments#General Mod Discussion#Support Posts#Countless Gamers#Fallout#Bethesda Games#Game Subreddits#Developers#Post Contents#Share Feedback#Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesSiliconera

Atelier Online English Pre-Registration Coming Soon

Boltrend Games, Koei Tecmo, and Gust revealed a new trailer for the upcoming English release of Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle. The companies also announced that pre-registration for the mobile game will start soon, though they did not give an exact date. This news comes off the heels of Atelier Online‘s closed beta test held in April 2021 around the world.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

New Battlefield Info Might Be Coming Very Soon

The next epic entry in the Battlefield franchise has been kept under wraps for quite a while. Recent installments have focused on major historical conflicts like World War I and II, but it’s anyone’s guess as to what EA Dice has in store for the future. However, the world might not have to wait much longer as new Battlefield info could be dropping much sooner than anyone originally thought.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Rumor: Starfield Targeting Q1 2022 Launch - News

Bethesda Softworks' Starfield was announced at E3 2018 and after nearly three years we have not heard much about the game. There has been a lot of speculation on the game in recent months on when it will launch and whether or not it will be an Xbox console exclusive now that Bethesda is a first-party Xbox studio.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Starfield new leaked screenshots surface online, rumored to release Q1 2022

Whether you love them or hate them, Bethesda makes some of the biggest RPGs out there with the highly successful Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. But whilst everyone waits for the next entry in those two franchises, their next IP is something completely new and so far we’ve heard hardly anything about it. At least until recently.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Arkane Studios’ Vampire-Themed “Omen” IP Rumored For E3 2021

The word on the street is that developer Arkane Studios has been steadily working on a new project code-named Omen which could potentially be closer to launch than expected. According to a rumor from ResetEra last week, Omen has been in the active pipelines of Arkane Studios Austin for a while now. The new fantasy game will apparently feature vampires in a dark and eerie setting.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Will Swords of Legends Online Receive Ray Tracing Soon?

Is ray tracing arriving in Swords of Legends Online? Well, if a recently unearthed demo video is of any note, we may expect it soon. The video in question is below. Using the power of Google Translate, the title roughly translates to, “Unreal Engine + RTX ray tracing ‘Gu Jian Qi Tan Online Edition’”. It was made to clearly showcase Nvidia’s Ray Tracing RTX technology stack in Eastern games. The differences between RTX Off and RTX On are noticeable, with RTX On looking pretty attractive.
Video Gamesbit-tech.net

Bethesda's Starfield to be a PC/Xbox exclusive

Bethesda announced Starfield back in 2018, before the $7.5 billion Microsoft/Zenimax deal was probably even a twinkle in Satya Nadella's or Phil Spencer's eye. Though it is nearly two years since the first teaser for this "new space epic" was shared, we still know very little about the game. For people who gravitate towards this gaming genre, it should be an appealing title and is notable for being "the first new franchise in twenty-five years from the acclaimed developers of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series". However, one thing is becoming clear, it will likely not be available for PlayStation or Nintendo gamers.
Video Gamesbitcoinmagazine.com

Sony Publishes Patent For Bitcoin-Enabled eSports Gambling Platform

According to a report from Market Research Telecast, Japanese video game giant Sony Interactive Entertainment has recently published a patent filed in 2019 for an esports betting platform that would accept bitcoin wagers. “Wagers may be pecuniary, e.g., money or bitcoin, or may be non-pecuniary, e.g. game assets, digital rights,...
Video Gamesgamebyte.com

Rumour: Nintendo To Soon Host Another Pokemon Presents Event

Nintendo could be set to hold another Pokemon Presents event, according to a recent rumour [via Comicbook]. The leak comes courtesy of @KeliosFR on Twitter, who referred to the upcoming event in a reply to a fellow fan. The leaker also seemingly revealed that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and UNITE would also be showcased at the event. Check it out in the tweet below!
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Go Gardevoir counters, weaknesses, best movesets

The immensely powerful Pokemon from the Hoenn region Gardevoir can be daunting to take on at first. But, using these counters in Pokemon Go can yield incredible results in your battles!. Encountering powerful Pokemon is something most trainers will have to bear with when it comes to Pokemon Go. The...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Microsoft Rumored To Be Working On An Xbox Modding Platform

Microsoft has apparently been working on a new modding platform for Xbox consoles to not only push the scope of mods in support but also make it easier for Xbox players to mod their favorite games in the near future. Earlier today, a series of new leaks (via Reddit) allegedly...
Internetknowtechie.com

Instagram may soon allow users to make posts from web browsers

Instagram has developed into one of the most popular social media platforms out there. Despite its massive popularity, the social media platform has remained mainly a device-only platform. It looks like that could be changing soon, with rumors that the platform is working on a way to allow users to make Instagram posts from web browsers.
Video Gamescasino.org

Sony Wants to Patent PlayStation Esports Betting Platform Using Real Money, Bitcoin

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently published a patent that, if approved, could pave the way for PlayStation users to wager on esports and make their bets in bitcoin. The application tilted “E-Sports Betting Platform” was filed last week and doesn’t directly mention PlayStation. Rather, it contains the phrase “computer simulation.” Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox are the world’s dominant video game consoles and are frequently used for esports play off personal computers.