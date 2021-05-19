Bethesda.net online forums will be shut down very soon
In a strange bit of news, Bethesda announces that it will be closing down its Bethesda.net forums and moving to Discord and Reddit. The Bethesda.net forums are used by countless gamers to connect, share feedback, and keep up-to-date on a myriad of games from Fallout 76 to Doom. It's a catalog of tips, tricks, complaints, and a unique time capsule that captures different eras of Bethesda games. Those forums will soon be taken offline. In a move that has frustrated lots of gamers, Bethesda says it will close the forums by July 6 and erase a big portion of its community legacy.www.tweaktown.com