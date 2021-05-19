Bethesda.net online forums will be shut down very soon

Bethesda announced Starfield back in 2018, before the $7.5 billion Microsoft/Zenimax deal was probably even a twinkle in Satya Nadella's or Phil Spencer's eye. Though it is nearly two years since the first teaser for this "new space epic" was shared, we still know very little about the game. For people who gravitate towards this gaming genre, it should be an appealing title and is notable for being "the first new franchise in twenty-five years from the acclaimed developers of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series". However, one thing is becoming clear, it will likely not be available for PlayStation or Nintendo gamers.