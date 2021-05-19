2021 PGA Championship: Betting preview and picks to win at Kiawah
There may not be two more contrasting tournaments on the entire PGA schedule than the birdie-fest that we saw last week in Texas, to what we are about to see at the 103rd PGA Championship. Early reports in the week are calling for wind gust’s in the double digits across all four days on an already brute of a course that will be playing at over 7,800 yards in length, making it one of the longest in Major Championship history.progolfnow.com