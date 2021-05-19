Florida girl, 11, fights off knife-wielding kidnapper

A California man was arrested after showing up to his child’s sports event armed with knives, and menacing his estranged wife. Police say that on Friday night, the woman was watching their son warm up on the athletic fields at the Chapman Sports Complex in Garden Grove, when her child told her that her husband, Russell Husges, 43, was “coming up behind her.” When she turned to see him, she saw that Husges was wielding kitchen knives in each hand. Officials says she ran onto the athletic field, where their child was warming up, screaming. Luckily, Husges was able to be restrained by their child’s coach and an off-duty police officer before he was able to harm her, and is now being held on $500,000 bail.