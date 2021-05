Outspoken Fox News host Tucker Carlson has again created controversy after claiming that dozens of Americans are dying each day from Covid-19 vaccinations. On Wednesday’s edition of his show, Carlson poured speculation on the effectiveness of the vaccine, which has been rolled out at a rapid pace in the United States. However, despite this Carlson told his viewers not to trust the vaccines despite the numerous safety tests that they would have had to have gone through as apparently, more than 3,000 people have died since taking the vaccine in the US.The Fox host said: “Between late December of...