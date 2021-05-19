Project Roots AZ celebrates Plant a Vegetable Garden Day

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFOX 10's Ty Brennan Project Roots AZ, a Phoenix-based non-profit organization started by former WNBA player Bridget Pettis. The non-profit is celebrating Plant a Vegetable Garden Day.

Arizona Lifestyle
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona Lifestyle

Chino Bandido opening food truck until new location is ready

After more than 30 years, Chino Bandido has closed its original location. As the restaurant puts the finishing touches on its new Phoenix location near Bell Road and 7th Avenue, a food truck will be set up outside the restaurant, serving Chino Bandido fanatics their favorite dishes. FOX 10's Ty Brennan has the details.
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, Arizona

Sit, Stay, Heal. - On Location with Councilwoman Laura Pastor

​On this very special edition of On Location, Councilwoman Pastor is at Hunkapi Farms for the grand opening celebration of Sit. Stay. Heal., a dream project that the Councilwoman turned into a reality. This collaborative effort is the first of its kind in the nation and will focus on providing dogs a safe place to live while their owners transition from living on the streets to securing more permanent housing.
Arizona Society

Donations needed for Phoenix teen after liver transplant

A Phoenix family is asking for donations after their teenage daughter underwent successful liver transplant surgery in March. The teen, Avery Morkert, is a Phoenix resident who received a life-saving liver transplant March 17 at Phoenix Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with Auto Immune Hepatitis. According to the Children’s Organ...
Arizona Government

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Arizona Education

Spend a summer making music at Phoenix Conservatory of Music

Registration is open for musically minded youth to spend the summer at Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM). PCM is offering a variety of classes this year, including Beats By Girlz, led by Beats founder, Erin Barra. Beats By Girlz is the promise of a future — one where traditionally marginalized gender identities are able to visualize and realize their full potential. Attendees will have access to the tools, resources, education, and community necessary to foster growth.
Arizona Government
Only In Arizona

7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona

Living in Arizona has its fair share of perks (and quite a few quirks, as well.) Here are seven quirky and unusual things nobody tells you about living in Arizona – let’s see how many you can relate to! How many of these Arizona quirks can you relate to? Tell us your thoughts in the […] The post 7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona Business

Scottsdale Development Partners spearhead $1.5M renovation project

Renovations are underway for the Shops at Dynamite Creek and three new tenants have signed leases at the new acquisition in Tatum Ranch at the northwest corner of Tatum and Dynamite boulevards. Scottsdale Development Partner, 3821 E Devonshire Ave. in Phoenix, purchased the $10.5 million center in August 2020 during...
Arizona Government

Assisted living facility proposed for Phoenix

A new assisted living facility is being proposed for a vacant, undeveloped 5.1-acre site at the NWC of 10th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix, near the Western Canal. Owner, Vermilion Acquisitions, LLC recently submitted conceptual plans to the City of Phoenix and is requesting to rezone the property from Single-Family Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District, to Multifamily Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District.
California Crime & Safety

22 people rescued mid-ride on Phoenix roller coaster

PHOENIX (KNXV) -- More than 20 people became stuck on a Phoenix-area roller coaster mid-ride over the weekend. Firefighters rescued 22 people after the passenger portion became stuck about 20 feet up. They were at Castles N' Coasters Saturday evening. The “Desert Storm” coaster was stuck in a nearly horizontal...
Arizona Entertainment

How ROB HALFORD Turned an Obscure Metal Band into the Biggest Band in Phoenix Overnight

Rob Halford has always had a soft spot in his heart for Phoenix. In the early 80s, (as detailed in chapter ten of his memoir Confess), Halford spoke about his time in Phoenix, which he started visiting on the regular around 1981. For the last three decades, Halford has called Paradise Valley, Arizona (about twenty minutes from Phoenix), home, usually spending the summers at his residence in Walsall, England. In the very early 80s, Halford was still enjoying the hedonistic metalhead lifestyle partying all night and hitting up local metal clubs in Phoenix like Mr. Lucky's – one of the city's most legendary clubs, featuring a giant sign lit with a rather terrifying-looking court jester welcoming you in. Not unlike the equally intimidating clown that still hangs here in Seattle at the beloved punk venue, The Funhouse.
Arizona Government

Arizona Finds 468 New COVID-19 Cases but No New Deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594....
Arizona Sports

Disc golf participation soars during coronavirus pandemic

PHOENIX – Carla Walker was tired of sitting inside during the coronavirus pandemic. She missed going to the gym, shopping and spending time with friends and family. Her retail job in Central Phoenix had laid her off and she had time on her hands. She wasn’t sure how to fill it.
Arizona Government
Phoenix, Arizona

Building a Bus Shelter Timelapse

​Riders waiting for the bus are getting more shade as the Phoenix Public Transit Department continues to install bus stop shelters all over the city. Some of these new bus shelters were designed by Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts students. Former industrial design students Dan Duquette, Derek Smoker, Ethan Francher and Erlend Merling participated in a Friends of Transit contest that provided them an opportunity to create an accessible bus shelter design with about 30 percent more shade.
Arizona Business

BBB sets Industrious Women’s Collective virtual event May 18

As the nation forges ahead and climb out of the 2020 economic downturn, women are emerging as leading entrepreneurs, creating an estimated 1,800 new businesses daily. To give them a competitive edge, the Better Business Bureau Service the Pacific Southwest will hold its second annual Industrious Women’s Collective presented by GoDaddy.