Washington Crime & Safety

Yakima Police need help identifying body found in vacant lot

 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYAKIMA, Wash. — On Sunday, May 16, Yakima police officers responded to the 4400-block of Alpine Way after a man was found deceased in a vacant lot. Local authorities have no reason to suspect foul play at this time, but they do need help from the community to identify the man.

