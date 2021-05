We are so close to the launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition. I am so freaking excited! To help fans get even more pumped, BioWare recently released a ton of bonus content for fans to enjoy. First, fans can head on over to the website and create your own personal key art for the game. You get to choose your favorite companions, your morality, and even a key location for the key art and then download it to share on social media, to use as a 4K wallpaper, or even the size for a slip cover to personalize your physical copy of the game. It’s actually really cool.