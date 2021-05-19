'Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG' Brings Back the Kuriboh Brothers for "Animation Chronicle 2021"
Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG has done it. As part of the upcoming Animation Chronicle 2021 release, Yami Yugi’s Kuriboh brothers will be released. Just like the anime, players can use “Five-Star Twilight” where it is used as a Tribute to “Special Summon 1 ‘Kuribah,’ 1 ‘Kuribee,’ 1 ‘Kuriboo,’ 1 ‘Kuribeh,’ and 1 ‘Kuriboh’ from your hand, deck, and/or Graveyard, but they cannot be Tributed for a Tribute Summon.” The big payoff for the Kuriboh archetype is the Level 5 DARK Fiend Effect Monster “Kuribabylon” which has a high chance for an OTK (One Turn Kill).hypebeast.com