newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

'Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG' Brings Back the Kuriboh Brothers for "Animation Chronicle 2021"

hypebeast.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYu-Gi-Oh! OCG has done it. As part of the upcoming Animation Chronicle 2021 release, Yami Yugi’s Kuriboh brothers will be released. Just like the anime, players can use “Five-Star Twilight” where it is used as a Tribute to “Special Summon 1 ‘Kuribah,’ 1 ‘Kuribee,’ 1 ‘Kuriboo,’ 1 ‘Kuribeh,’ and 1 ‘Kuriboh’ from your hand, deck, and/or Graveyard, but they cannot be Tributed for a Tribute Summon.” The big payoff for the Kuriboh archetype is the Level 5 DARK Fiend Effect Monster “Kuribabylon” which has a high chance for an OTK (One Turn Kill).

hypebeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocg#Trading Card#Ocg#Kuriboh Brothers#Gy#Attack Position#Animation Chronicle 2021#Target#Atk#Five Card Pack#Five Star Twilight#Cheesy Cards#Graveyard#Turn#Deck#Ribot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
Related
Video GamesGeekTyrant

YU-GI-OH! ANCIENT GUARDIANS Features Some Cool Art and Mecha Bears

Konami recently released the latest booster pack set for Yu-Gi-Oh!, Ancient Guardians. The set features 60 cards which are a mix of new cards and reprints. Each pack has 7 cards including 1 foil. In addition, there are 15 cards in the set that are also available as Collector’s Rares. I know a lot of duelists aren’t terribly excited about the new cards, but I have seen people talking about the new Ogdoadic snake cards and how there’s an FTK (first-turn kill) with them. I love the naming for the new Solfachord Pendulum archetype. It’s a play on musical scales and I think it’s very clever even if I never plan on playing them. The archetype that I’m pumped for is the Ursarctic archetype. I know that they do stuff with Synchros, but I’m just excited because they’re bears with Gundams. What’s not to like?
ComicsAnime News Network

The Brow Beat Perform New Opening Theme for Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Anime

The official website for the two-member band The Brow Beat revealed on Saturday that they will perform the new opening theme song "Harevtai" for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime. The anime will debut the new opening theme on June 20. The single for the song will mark the group's major debut. The single will ship on July 7.
ComicsComing Soon!

Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning Trailer Teases End of Live-Action Series

The main trailer for the upcoming action film Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning has been revealed. Despite the previous film being called The Final, Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning is the fifth and final film in the popular Japanese film franchise. It’s a prequel story that will focus on Himura Kenshin’s past as the assassin Hitokiri Battōsai, as well as his relationship with Yukishiro Tomoe. More importantly, it will tell the story of how he received his iconic scar.
ComicsComicBook

Higehiro Cosplay Brings Spring's Newest Anime Crush to Life

Higehiro is one of the most complicated stories of the Spring 2021 anime season, and now one cosplay has perfectly brought fans' big crush from the series to life. Originally crafted as a light novel series from Shimesaba with illustrations by booota, Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway, is one of the many highlights of the Spring 2021 anime season thus far. Telling a complicated story of an adult office worker helping a high school runaway by letting her live in his house, there are all sorts of emotions to break down each week.
Video GamesGotGame

Bring it Back | Mother 3

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Bring it Back feature for a slight alteration. Last week, we gave Monolith’s F.E.A.R. series the retrospective treatment, and we hinted that today would be focused on a Square Enix franchise. Well considering that today is Mother’s Day, we decided to adjust the schedule. Of course, we’re talking about the classic Nintendo RPG series, Mother, or EarthBound. More specifically, we’re looking at the localization of Mother 3, the Japan-exclusive Game Boy Advance RPG. Instead of asking for a sequel, we’re content with just asking for a localization here.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines Cabba's Berserker Form

When it comes to Dragon Ball, there are only a select few fighters who can channel the power we have seen Broly harness. Over the years, these so-called Legendary Super Saiyans have caused massive destruction, and Dragon Ball Super made things worse by introducing a new user. It was there fans watched as Kale unlocked the form, but what might have happened if Cabba learned it instead.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Harness The Power Of Darkness With A Life-Sized Millennium Puzzle From Yu-Gi-Oh

The Yu-Gi-Oh series has its fair share of awesome collectibles. Whether you're talking about the broad range of collectible cards the series is centered on or the various figures and statues featuring the likes of Yugi, Kaiba, Blue Eyes White Dragon, and more, the devout Yu-Gi-Oh fan can easily show off their love for the property. However, perhaps one of the coolest (and surprisingly affordable) collectibles of Yu-Gi-Oh is now available for pre-order.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Preview More Pokémon TCG Eevee Heroes Cards Ahead Of Release

While the card collecting community is currently in an uproar about the halt of Pokémon TCG and sports cards at big box stores, those actually making the cards press on. (My take on the crisis: this too shall pass; head to local game shops; yours doesn't have them, hit up another — cards are more difficult to get but are absolutely attainable.) Over in Japan, the frenzy over Pokémon cards is expected to reach a new soaring height with the release of the new expansion Eevee Heroes, which happens in just twelve days on May 28th. As we get closer to the date of this set, which is unconfirmed but speculated to be the basis of the planned Sword & Shield expansion set to be released for English-language collectors in August 2021, more artwork is leaking. Let's take a look at some of the V and VMAX card from the set showcasing Eeveelutions.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Cosplay Unleashes Super Saiyan Goku With A Fem Spin

While the transformation of Super Saiyan might have taken a back seat as a result of Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters entering the world of gods, that hasn't stopped fans from revisiting the iconic transformation, with one Cosplayer specifically adding a "fem twist" to Goku's tried and true power level. With the likes of Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, Dragon Ball Super has shown that the Z Fighters are continuing to expand their power as they face down new threats in the pages of the manga with the likes of the sorcerer Moro or the bounty hunter Granolah.
ComicsComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights Neon Jolyne

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to return to the world of anime with its upcoming adaptation of Part Six, aka Stone Ocean, which will introduce the world to the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she attempts to clear her name for a crime she didn't commit. Following in her father's footsteps, Jolyne is forced to battle countless Enemy Stand Users within the borders of a maximum-security prison but luckily has back-up and remains one of the most popular Joestars, as this latest Cosplay for the protagonist of the upcoming season shows.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'My Hero Academia' Season 5, Episode 9 Promo, Spoilers: Bakugo Vs Tokage

Both Class A and B teams are striving to win the upcoming round. "My Hero Academia" Season 5, Episode 9 is airing Saturday. Class A's Bakugo and Class B's Tokage face each other as the tournament enters the fourth round in "My Hero Academia" Season 5, Episode 9. The new episode is called "Early Bird."
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Cosplay Puts A New Training Spin On Mikasa

Attack On Titan's story might have come to a close in the pages of its manga, but fans are waiting to see the animated adventures come to a close for the Scout Regiment and Cosplayers are still diving into the world that established the war between the Eldians and the nation of Marley. Taking a decidedly different spin of Mikasa Ackermann, one of the strongest warriors within the Survey Corps and friend to Eren Jaeger and Armin, this specific Cosplay imagines what the scout might look like if she were training in the modern world to eliminate Titans.