Black Footed Ferret
Sat. 5/22 9a: This week we explore a creature that used to live throughout the mountain west United States, the elusive black footed ferret. Once declared extinct, the highly endangered specialist predator may make a comeback in the North American prairie thanks in part to our guest, Paul Marinari, Senior Curator at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute at the National Zoo. We’ll have an introduction to Elizabeth Ann, a ferret cloned from cells frozen in 1987.www.kunm.org