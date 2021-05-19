Black Footed Ferret

Usually, epic martial arts films unfold in exotic locales, but Bao Tran recognized one closer to home. Growing up in Seattle, his parents had encouraged an interest in martial arts when it would mean he would get away from the television, though rather than watch shows, he had always been more interested in making them, leading Tran to pick up a camera and film short movies with friends, making up for what was missing in terms of a proper budget with passion to spare. Life would take the friends in different directions while Tran continued to pursue filmmaking, led back to his family’s roots in Vietnam where he became an accomplished editor, but still nursing the dream of directing his own film with the same enthusiasm he had when he was younger.