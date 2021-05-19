Flood Advisory issued for Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Aransas; Refugio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas Eastern Refugio County in south central Texas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, or 9 miles southwest of Seadrift, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Aransas and eastern Refugio Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN