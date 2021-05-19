newsbreak-logo
Refugio County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Refugio by NWS

 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 22:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Refugio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas East Central Goliad County in south central Texas Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas Victoria County in south central Texas Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain across the warned area. Rainfall rates of about 0.25" an hour along with saturated soils from previous rainfall may lead to minor flooding. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Port Lavaca, Seadrift, McFaddin, Guadalupe, Quintana, Bloomington, Placedo, Dacosta, Green Lake, Tivoli, Long Mott, Wood Hi, Saxet Lakes, Downtown Victoria, Victoria College, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Brentwood Subdivision, Victoria Riverside Park and Victoria Regional Airport. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Texas Carsweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Aransas; Refugio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas Eastern Refugio County in south central Texas * Until 1230 PM CDT. * At 1209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Aransas National Wildlife Refuge, or 9 miles southwest of Seadrift, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Aransas and eastern Refugio Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bee, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central San Patricio County in south central Texas West central Refugio County in south central Texas Southeastern Bee County in south central Texas * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1027 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Skidmore, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Papalote around 1055 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1115 AM CDT. This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 600 and 618. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Goliad County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN VICTORIA SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD...REFUGIO AND EAST CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES At 1038 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Refugio, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Quintana around 1050 AM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 658 and 668. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 630. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bee, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bee; Refugio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL SAN PATRICIO...WEST CENTRAL REFUGIO AND SOUTHEASTERN BEE COUNTIES At 1042 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Papalote, or near Skidmore, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Papalote around 1055 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1115 AM CDT. This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 604 and 618. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Aransas; Refugio; San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas South Central Refugio County in south central Texas Eastern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portland, Rockport, Port Aransas, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Bayside, Palm Harbor, Copano Village, Bonnie View and Fulton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN SAN PATRICIO SOUTHWESTERN GOLIAD...SOUTHWESTERN REFUGIO AND BEE COUNTIES At 951 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Beeville, moving southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Skidmore around 1000 AM CDT. Papalote around 1015 AM CDT. St. Paul around 1025 AM CDT. Sinton around 1030 AM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 20 and 26. US Highway 181 between mile markers 582 and 622. US Highway 59 between mile markers 686 and 704. US Highway 77 between mile markers 622 and 648. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Aransas; Bee; Calhoun; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Nueces; Refugio; San Patricio FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR ARANSAS, SOUTHEASTERN BEE, NORTHEASTERN JIM WELLS, EASTERN LIVE OAK, CENTRAL NUECES, REFUGIO, SAN PATRICIO AND CALHOUN COUNTIES At 517 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Rockport, Sinton, Mathis, Port Aransas, Taft, Refugio, Woodsboro, Seadrift, Corpus Christi International Airport, Skidmore, Port Oconnor, Lamar, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Odem, Gregory and St. Paul. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue to develop over the Coastal Plains early this morning. Visibilities will range generally from 1/2 mile to 3 miles. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities around 1/4 mile or less, will also occur. The fog will dissipate by mid morning as temperatures and winds increase. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly within a short period of time. Use low beam headlights when driving in fog, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
Aransas County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 04:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; Live Oak; Nueces Islands; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands, Live Oak, Nueces Islands and Victoria. * Through this evening * Rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches with isolated totals in excess of 10 inches will be possible. * Low-lying and poorly draining areas, as well as urban locations could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall in a short period of time could cause creeks and small streams to overflow. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.