Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 11:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 100 PM MDT. * At 1135 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the central portion of the Cameron Peak burn area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rustic. This includes the following streams and drainages Bennett Creek, Little Beaver Creek, Manhattan Creek, Dry Creek, Poudre Pass Creek, Roaring River, Mummy Pass Creek, and Fall Creek.alerts.weather.gov