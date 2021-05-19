Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Central by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Central, Baldwin Central, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov