Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Inland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTHWESTERN MOBILE AND GEORGE COUNTIES UNTIL 315 AM CDT At 234 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lucedale to 8 miles north of Latimer, and moving east at 30 mph. This line of storms will affect George county and move into western Mobile county through 315 AM. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lucedale, Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Semmes, Tanner Williams and Wilmer.