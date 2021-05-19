newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Business

BCC Software, BlueCrest, Konica Minolta, Solimar, Standard Finishing, Tecnau, and More Join Leading Suppliers at 2021 Inkjet Summit

piworld.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Inkjet Summit, produced annually by NAPCO Media, Printing Impressions, and In-plant Impressions, has announced its latest lineup of sponsors for its ninth annual event. The event is scheduled to take place at the Hyatt Lost Pines in Austin, Texas, on July 26-28, 2021, with all health and safety requirements in place as deemed necessary in conjunction with the event venue. More details about the Inkjet Summit can be found at: ijsummit.com.

www.piworld.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcc#Inkjet Printing#Management Software#Marketing Software#Hp Printers#Display Technology#Custom Software#Bcc Software#Bluecrest#Solimar#Standard Finishing#Canon Solutions America#Tilia#Napco Media Napco Media#Printing Impressions#Napco Video Services#Napco Events#Napco Marketing Services#Napco Research#Printingunited Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Software
Related
Technologypiworld.com

HP Indigo Unveils New Digital Printing Technologies at Dscoop Edge Fusion

At Dscoop Edge Fusion 2021, HP Inc. announced a new wave of innovations for HP Indigo digital printing, supporting momentum, growth and digital transformation. Print service providers (PSPs) worldwide continue to adopt HP Indigo digital printing, with more than 125 HP Indigo presses already installed to date from the new technology portfolio announced in March 2020.
BusinessSFGate

Annex Cloud Announces Partnership with Pyxis to Deliver Customer Retention-focused Loyalty Management Solutions to LATAM

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, announced today it has expanded its partner ecosystem with the addition of Pyxis, an SAP Silver Partner providing ecommerce, customer experience and digital marketing systems integration for almost 10 years. Together, Annex Cloud and Pyxis will provide enterprise organizations with a comprehensive suite of capabilities to foster improved customer loyalty through hyper-personalized, omnichannel customer experiences—all leveraging first-party loyalty data.
Electronicspiworld.com

HP Launches Secure Printing for HP Indigo Digital Presses

HP Inc. today announced HP Indigo Secure, a suite of never-before-seen security and brand protection solutions. These solutions help security printers and print service providers protect their customers from counterfeiters and other product threats, the impact of which is estimated to reach $4.2 trillion, globally, in the next few years.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Corporate Performance Management Software Market Strapping Growth by the End 2026 | Oracle, SAP, IBM, Anaplan, Infor, Workday, Planful (formerly Host Analytics), Unit4, Epicor Software

The Corporate Performance Management Software Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to ReportsWeb. According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of...
Businessnddist.com

Motor Supplier Nidec Expands HVACR Offerings

ST. LOUIS — Nidec announces a step forward in its brand cooperation in the United States extending the line of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) solutions for the Aftermarket segment. The existing HVACR Aftermarket U.S. MOTORS structure will now include the Embraco solutions in the United States in order to deliver a broader portfolio capable of meeting customer needs through products with high standards of quality, performance and high efficiency.
Technologywhattheythink.com

Inkjet Insight Inkjet Explainer Series Webinar: Understanding Inkjet Drying Technology

Whether you are selecting options for your next inkjet press, or creating a custom printing solution, digging into the science behind your drying options can help you make better decisions. For inkjet systems to compete in heavy coverage application segments and with more types of media, drying systems must be fast – but like a doctor “first do no harm.”
Technologypiworld.com

The Importance of Inkjet Paper Certifications for Quality Results

In today’s hyper-competitive marketplace, customers expect the best. It is up to commercial printers to see that they get it, which is what inkjet paper certification is all about. Printers need to buy and use certified inkjet papers because, according to Tim Bolton, senior technology portfolio manager, Inkjet, Ricoh USA,...
Manufacturinggeospatialworld.net

Innoviz announces new design win with leading Tier-1 automotive supplier for its autonomous shuttle program

Innoviz Technologies, a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, was selected by a leading Tier-1 automotive supplier as the LiDAR provider for its multi-year autonomous shuttle program. Innoviz will provide its InnovizOne solid-state LiDAR units to the company for use on its shuttles, which are expected to become operational by the end of 2022 and change the face of transportation. The shuttles are expected to achieve level 4 autonomy, enable fully automated driving and be used to transport both passengers and cargo in various geo-fenced settings. The agreement is expected to generate hundreds of millions in revenue throughout the life of the program.
Technologypackworld.com

Continuous Inkjet Ink

In addition to HDPE, V4230 ink, from coding, marking, and printing solutions manufacturer Videojet, exhibits excellent adhesion and abrasion resistance when printed on many challenging materials found in CPG packaging, such as LDPE, PE, and PP. The ink also performs well on plastic pipes, wire and cable insulation, and flexible films, in addition to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), aluminum, polystyrene, polyvinylchloride (PVC), polycarbonate, polyester, steel and nylon. V4230 is resistant to many acids, bases, mineral spirits and oils.
Businessgbc.org

Jeanne Ruthloff joins KCI as Technology and Innovation Lead

KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that Jeanne Ruthloff has joined the firm as a Technology and Innovation Lead. In this position, she will be tasked with growing the firm’s emerging technologies service offerings and continuously pursuing innovation in all of KCI’s existing business lines.
Technologythespoon.tech

Join the Spoon for a Virtual Restaurant Tech Summit This August

For many, 2020 will go down in history as the year the restaurant biz changed forever. It could also be remembered as the year restaurants absorbed about 10 years’ worth of technological evolution in the span of a few months. But while last year was all about adopting restaurant tech...
Softwareajot.com

Kollmorgen joins Ericsson Industry 4.0 partner program for Independent Software Vendor

Kollmorgen announced today that it has completed the requirements to participate in Ericsson’s Industry 4.0 partner program, delivering value through its industry-leading platform, used by vehicle builders to create driverless logistics automation solutions. “Kollmorgen strives to enable innovators to make the world a better place where collaboration is our way...
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Announces New Design Win With Leading Tier-1 Automotive Supplier For its Autonomous Shuttle Program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), a technology leader of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, was selected by a leading Tier-1 automotive supplier as the LiDAR provider for its multi-year autonomous shuttle program. Innoviz will provide its InnovizOne solid-state LiDAR units to the company for use on its shuttles, which are expected to become operational by the end of 2022 and change the face of transportation. The shuttles are expected to achieve level 4 autonomy, enable fully automated driving and be used to transport both passengers and cargo in various geo-fenced settings. The agreement is expected to generate hundreds of millions in revenue throughout the life of the program.
Engineeringmarketscale.com

Manufacturing a Stronger Standard: How Lesta’s Robots Are Elevating Production and Automation in Wood Finishing

Wood finishing work is a craft requiring a keen eye and precise application, which has made it particularly hard to automate, but new technology is changing that. Offering insights on these new capabilities, Manufacturing a Stronger Standard brings listeners a conversation with DeGeest and Lesta USA President Derek DeGeest and Igor Kania, Wood Finishing Specialist for Lesta SRL from Poland.
Softwareindustryanalysts.com

Konica Minolta Named a Market Leader for Managed Print Services by Quocirca

Managed print services (MPS) are a catalyst for digitalisation. They help businesses save time and money and allow IT departments to focus on business-critical tasks. MPS is therefore becoming an increasingly essential cornerstone of secure, cloud-based digital workflows that empower flexible and remote working. At the heart of this paradigm shift, Konica Minolta has helped businesses large and small transform into Intelligent Connected Workplaces. This pioneering role has been recognised by global market insight and research company Quocirca: In its latest “MPS Vendor Landscape, 2021” report[1], Quocirca re-affirmed Konica Minolta as market leader for the scope and breadth of its portfolio. It notes that the Konica Minolta offering is “comprehensive, spanning digital print, IoT, artificial intelligence and augmented reality solutions”. Konica Minolta’s investments, particularly in IT services, “enabled it to deliver on its strategy to provide integrated IT services and become a reliable partner for digital workplaces.”
Electronicswhattheythink.com

Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000 Wins BLI 2021 PRO Award from Keypoint Intelligence

Konica Minolta’s award-winning AccurioPress C14000 Series high-volume production press. Ramsey N.J. – Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has received a Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021 PRO Award from Keypoint Intelligence, the world’s leading and independent evaluator of document imaging hardware, software and services. Granted annually, these awards acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in production field testing over the previous year. Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000 with EFI Fiery IC-319 Controller took top honors in the Outstanding High-Volume CMYK Production Device High-Volume Category and was identified as a trailblazer in the digital production marketplace.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Leading Standards Body Earns Reaccreditation for CIMA® Certification

DENVER (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. The premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors, the Investments & Wealth Institute®, announced that its advanced Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) certification, the peak international, technical portfolio construction program, has met all requirements to be accredited for the third time by the ANSI National Accreditation Board under the international standard ISO/IEC 17024:2012.
Florida Businessbirminghamnews.net

Konica Minolta, Medovate and Mercury Medical Collaborate on Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Education at ASRA 2021

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Building on their existing partnership to promote ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. and Medovate, will showcase their combined solution and sponsor educational and training sessions at the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA) 46th Annual Meeting. Mercury Medical, the primary US distributor of Medovate's SAFIRA™ (SAFer Injection for Regional Anesthesia) will join the two companies in highlighting the importance of using ultrasound-guidance with SAFIRA to improve patient safety and clinical efficiency during regional anesthesia procedures. The meeting will be held May 13-15 in Orlando, Florida.
Businessdiagnosticimaging.com

Konica Minolta-nVoq Partnership Accelerates Speech Recognition Integration

Move embeds cloud-based speech recognition and automation solutions into Konica-Minolta’s Exa® Platform. In an agreement announced this week, Konica Minolta and nVoq will embed nVoq’s cloud-based speech recognition and automation solution into Konica’s Exa® Platform. With the integration, Exa users will still have no workstation installation and a diagnostic-quality zero...
Technologycisco.com

Join the next Cisco Secure Insights Summit

Hear from industry experts on how to deploy emerging technologies to transform your business. Keynote speaker Al Huger will provide concrete steps you can take to harness the value of Cisco SecureX to deliver extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities and more. Save the date. What we're discussing. Unlock the...