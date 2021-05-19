BCC Software, BlueCrest, Konica Minolta, Solimar, Standard Finishing, Tecnau, and More Join Leading Suppliers at 2021 Inkjet Summit

Managed print services (MPS) are a catalyst for digitalisation. They help businesses save time and money and allow IT departments to focus on business-critical tasks. MPS is therefore becoming an increasingly essential cornerstone of secure, cloud-based digital workflows that empower flexible and remote working. At the heart of this paradigm shift, Konica Minolta has helped businesses large and small transform into Intelligent Connected Workplaces. This pioneering role has been recognised by global market insight and research company Quocirca: In its latest “MPS Vendor Landscape, 2021” report[1], Quocirca re-affirmed Konica Minolta as market leader for the scope and breadth of its portfolio. It notes that the Konica Minolta offering is “comprehensive, spanning digital print, IoT, artificial intelligence and augmented reality solutions”. Konica Minolta’s investments, particularly in IT services, “enabled it to deliver on its strategy to provide integrated IT services and become a reliable partner for digital workplaces.”