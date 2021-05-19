BCC Software, BlueCrest, Konica Minolta, Solimar, Standard Finishing, Tecnau, and More Join Leading Suppliers at 2021 Inkjet Summit
The 2021 Inkjet Summit, produced annually by NAPCO Media, Printing Impressions, and In-plant Impressions, has announced its latest lineup of sponsors for its ninth annual event. The event is scheduled to take place at the Hyatt Lost Pines in Austin, Texas, on July 26-28, 2021, with all health and safety requirements in place as deemed necessary in conjunction with the event venue. More details about the Inkjet Summit can be found at: ijsummit.com.www.piworld.com