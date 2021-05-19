Flood Advisory issued for Goliad by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Goliad The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas East Central Goliad County in south central Texas Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas Victoria County in south central Texas Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain across the warned area. Rainfall rates of about 0.25" an hour along with saturated soils from previous rainfall may lead to minor flooding. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Port Lavaca, Seadrift, McFaddin, Guadalupe, Quintana, Bloomington, Placedo, Dacosta, Green Lake, Tivoli, Long Mott, Wood Hi, Saxet Lakes, Downtown Victoria, Victoria College, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Brentwood Subdivision, Victoria Riverside Park and Victoria Regional Airport. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.