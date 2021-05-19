newsbreak-logo
Victoria County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Aransas County in south central Texas East Central Goliad County in south central Texas Northeastern Refugio County in south central Texas Victoria County in south central Texas Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain across the warned area. Rainfall rates of about 0.25" an hour along with saturated soils from previous rainfall may lead to minor flooding. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Port Lavaca, Seadrift, McFaddin, Guadalupe, Quintana, Bloomington, Placedo, Dacosta, Green Lake, Tivoli, Long Mott, Wood Hi, Saxet Lakes, Downtown Victoria, Victoria College, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Brentwood Subdivision, Victoria Riverside Park and Victoria Regional Airport. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Refugio, Goliad, Inland Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN VICTORIA SOUTHEASTERN GOLIAD...REFUGIO AND EAST CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES At 1038 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Refugio, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Quintana around 1050 AM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 658 and 668. US Highway 77 between mile markers 598 and 630. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.