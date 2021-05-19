newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin County, AL

Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Central by NWS

weather.gov
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 12:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Central, Baldwin Central, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Mobile, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Wind#Mobile Central#Baldwin Central#Mobile Coastal Wind#Escambia Coastal#The First Wind Advisory#Santa Rosa Coastal#Baldwin Coastal Counties#Okaloosa Coastal Counties#Southeast Winds#Gusts#Gusty Winds#Target Area#Severity#Driving#Tree Limbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Inland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTHWESTERN MOBILE AND GEORGE COUNTIES UNTIL 315 AM CDT At 234 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lucedale to 8 miles north of Latimer, and moving east at 30 mph. This line of storms will affect George county and move into western Mobile county through 315 AM. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lucedale, Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Semmes, Tanner Williams and Wilmer.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARKE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 254 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Deer Park, or 11 miles north of Citronelle, moving northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm as well as locally heavy rainfall. Locations impacted include Jackson, Saint Stephens, Wagarville, Leroy, Deer Park, Tibbie and McIntosh.
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 456 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Dauphin Island, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dauphin Island and Alabama Port. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mobile THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...SOUTHEASTERN BALDWIN...EASTERN ESCAMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN CONECUH...SOUTHERN COVINGTON...OKALOOSA...SANTA ROSA AND SOUTHEASTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 715 AM CDT At 615 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Andalusia to 6 miles northwest of Baker to 7 miles east of Fort Morgan, and moving east at 55 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Ensley, Crestview, Niceville, Gonzalez, Destin, Andalusia, Eglin AFB, Foley, Pace, Milton, Opp, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Bagdad, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Myrtle Grove and Baker.