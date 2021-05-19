newsbreak-logo
Escambia County, FL

Wind Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Central, Baldwin Central, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov
Effective: 2021-05-11 22:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Inland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...MOBILE...BALDWIN AND NORTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 500 AM CDT At 405 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Axis to 3 miles northwest of Midtown Mobile to 5 miles northwest of Grand Bay, and moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Bay Minette, Foley, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Grand Bay, Robertsdale, Bayou La Batre, Creola, Loxley, Chunchula, Stockton, Magnolia Springs, Stapleton, Bon Secour and Axis.
Effective: 2021-05-12 08:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA AND SOUTHEASTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
Effective: 2021-05-12 08:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 739 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Eglin Air Force Base to 12 miles southwest of Destin, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Lake Lorraine, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Effective: 2021-05-12 07:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Escambia; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 610 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pace, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ferry Pass, Pace, Milton, Bagdad, Pea Ridge, Roeville, Floridatown and Point Baker. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Effective: 2021-05-12 08:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 739 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Eglin Air Force Base to 12 miles southwest of Destin, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Lake Lorraine, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Effective: 2021-05-11 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1015 PM CDT Tuesday. * At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.25 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3.25 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Okaloosa County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...3.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR