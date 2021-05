The Tampa Bay Lightning are strong road favorites as they face the Detroit Red Wings Sunday. Tampa Bay is 14-8-2 in 2021 on the road, and Detroit is 11-10-5 at home. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won four of their six meetings with the Detroit Red Wings this season. They have not had an easy time with Detroit of late, however. The puck drop is Sunday, May 2nd at 3pm ET, with Victor Hedman and Tampa Bay a solid favorite again in the Lightning vs Red Wings odds.