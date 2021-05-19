New Jet Ski rental open allowing riders to roam Pittsburgh’s three rivers

PITTSBURGH — Are you looking to hit the water around The Point? You can now do it on a Jet Ski through a new company.

Steel City Jet Ski Rentals offers riders the chance to roam the three rivers from the McKee’s Rocks Bridge up the Allegheny to the Highland Park Bridge and along the Mon to the Hot Metal Bridge.

All reservations are completed online and all required paperwork is filled out in advance. Renters are issued a free temporary Pennsylvania boater’s certificate after watching a 15-minute safety video and completing a safety quiz.

Prices start at $45 for a half hour rental and scale up to $349 for a full day. Rentals are available Monday through Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.