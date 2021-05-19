newsbreak-logo
'Girls5eva' review: Where the pacing's as tight as the harmonies, and '30 Rock' meets 'Kimmy Schmidt' with Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps

By Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 hours ago

Sometimes you just want a lot of jokes in a hurry — inside jokes, outside jokes, sight gags involving huge bowls of airborne salad, sound gags involving musical interludes pulled from the bottomless well of ’90s synth-pop.

This is the stuff of the zippy new sitcom “Girls5eva.” Created by “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” writer Meredith Scardino, produced by “30 Rock”'s Tina Fey, the show owes its deft musical pastiche vibe to “Kimmy Schmidt” and its splatter-gun banter to “30 Rock.” Eight half-hour episodes are currently streaming on the NBCUniversal Peacock network. Though the show’s appeal depends on your tolerance for a rich degree of archness, it’s just sincere enough on the fly to make something of its central idea: how women in show business navigate the minefields at one age, and then attempt a comeback in another.

A generation ago, the vocal quintet of the title entered one-hit wonderdom with their song “Famous5eva” (“Gonna be famous 5eva/’Cause 4ever’s too short”). Cut to the present. The four surviving ladies have scattered. Dawn (Sara Bareilles), now married and a mother, works at the family Italian restaurant in Queens. Gloria (Paula Pell, Joliet’s own) has become a dentist, and introduces herself as one-half of the very first divorced same-sex couple in New York State.

The other two, still showbiz-adjacent, speak the language of would-be influencers. Summer (Oak Park native Busy Philipps) finds herself in a dubious marriage to a boy-band alum (Andrew Rannells); their daughter Stevia’s a YouTube semi-sensation. Then there’s Wickie (Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tony winner for “Hamilton”), whose ego barely exceeds her vocal prowess.

The first episode gets the old group back together, spurred on by serendipity and a rapper (great name: Lil Stinker) whose sampling of the ladies’ ’90s single suddenly gets people talking about them again. Through encouragement, setbacks and relationship challenges, “Girls5eva” dangles the big carrot: Can the group get big enough again to play the prestigious Jingle Ball festival?

Mainly it’s fun for the jokes, and while the supporting cast is proficient enough, the four leads and the best material bump it up a level. The fifth, expired group member (Ashley Park, appearing as a hologram) died, we learn, by “swimming off the edge of an infinity pool.” Booked on Jimmy Fallon’s show, which goes well, Wickie exhales afterwards with: “I forgot how it feels to murder a crowd of tourists!” The same character, in a later episode, comes up with some ridiculous ruse to further their careers, justifying it with: “A lie is just the truth on a deadline.”

This is a cameo-heavy series, with appearances from John Slattery among others, and longer turns from Stephen Colbert (as a famously reclusive Swedish songwriter) and producer Fey (as a dream version of Dolly Parton, Dawn’s songwriting muse in one strong episode). Sometimes the joke rhythms get a little mechanical and relentless. But then along comes another sharp, witty song snippet, often mere seconds in length — micro-flashbacks to the material the ladies used to sing when they didn’t think much about what their songs were actually saying about women-as-arm-candy.

Credit goes to composer Jeff Richmond and creator and lyricist Scardino for keeping things lively. Bareillis, who worked on the scores for the musicals “Waitress” and “SpongeBob SquarePants,” contributes some songs, too, and amid a lot of clever, outsized exaggeration, her easygoing presence grounds this promising series nicely.

3 stars (out of 4)

Rating : TV-MA

How to watch : First eight episodes now streaming on Peacock.

Michael Phillips is a Tribune critic.

mjphillips@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @phillipstribune

What to eat. What to watch. What you need to live your best life ... now. Sign up for our Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .

Peacock's Girls5eva is a feel-good comedy that avoids simple parody

Nearly every element of Girls5eva is funny, sweet, and fresh: "The most perfect element within Girls5eva is that cast, with absolutely no one feeling out of place," says Kristen Lopez. "Bareilles obviously has proven her songwriting prowess before; a Grammy winner and multiple time nominee, she wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway hit Waitress. But the series gives her a chance to be funny as the Tina Fey of the group (and it’s no surprise that Fey also makes a guest appearance at one point). During the group’s success Dawn dreamed of writing original songs, so when the group reunites but is unable to perform their own music it’s up to her to write them a hit that’s relatable. The songs assembled for the series feel like stuff you’d hear on the radio — and that you’ll eagerly want to grab on Spotify. The various Girls5eva songs are cringeworthy, reminiscent of when we all learned the lyrics of 'Semi-Charmed Life.' When the women sing the song 'Dream Girlfriend' its lyrics include dated digs about how female comics aren’t funny and that they’re damaged because their dads are dead (but don’t worry, they had a cool uncle with a boat!) (Though it’ll be hard for any song to top 'New York Lonely Boy,' an acoustic indie hit Dawn hears when she thinks of her son growing up an only child in the city.) Bareilles is a solid straight woman for the series, especially because she’s surrounded by so many big personalities who could easily overshadow her. Goldsberry is a comic genius as the diva of the group; she has a remarkable way of taking a turn of phrase and creating a side-splitting joke out of it ('I get paid….by the goose!') She’s also a great physical comedienne, as evidenced by a trip to the CVS that almost turns tragic. If Peacock were smart they’d start campaigning for Goldsberry to get closer to that EGOT. Pell and Philipps are also wonderful as Gloria and Summer."
Girls5eva is 5 All of Us, Even Queer Viewers

The risks of watching Tina Fey’s newest comedy Girls5eva may include having the theme song stuck in your head on a continuous loop and wanting to create an all-girls music group. And if you are anything like me, you might also have a smile stuck on your face from the show’s postive queer representation and Sara Bareilles in all her glory.
The Stories Behind Every Song in Girls5eva

One of the most delightful things about Girls5eva, itself a delightful show, is the fact that there is an accompanying album of music to play on loop once you’re done watching it. The series focuses on a one-hit wonder girl group, Girls5eva, who find themselves once again in the spotlight after an up-and-coming artist samples one of their songs in his latest single.
Sara Bareilles (‘Girls5eva’): ‘The music isn’t a joke at all’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I came in as the newbie in a deep way,” confesses Sara Bareilles about her role in “Girls5eva.” For our recent Gold Derby exclusive video interview, she adds, “I haven’t had any TV experience to be honest, outside of performing on television. For me it was about adapting what I had learnt from being involved in musical theatre. It’s trust, it’s listening, it’s responding. It’s this total new medium. But my co-stars across the board were unbelievably kind, generous and patient as I was learning my way.”
‘Girls5eva’ review: Get ready five your new favorite girl group

Girls5eva is for anyone who still isn’t ready to let go of their dreams of being a teen pop star. …even if you’re in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s…etc. Girls5eva tells the story of a former 90s girl group who have settled into far less glamorous lives since their music career crashed and burned after a particularly severe sophomore slump. When their long forgotten hit, ironically titled “Famous 5eva,” is sampled by rising star “Lil Stinker,” the group sees an opportunity to reclaim the fame of their youth.
Girls5eva Season 1, Episode 1 recap: Meet the women of Girls5eva

Peacock TV has been hitting it out of the park with their original comedies, from the Saved by the Bell reboot to Rutherford Falls and now Girls5eva. The fledgling streaming service has proven that it has some skin in the game. Girls5eva Season 1 is executive produced by Tina Fey and seems like a return to form for the Saturday Night Live alum. Girls5eva Season 1 currently sits at an impressive 100% approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes, complete with a Certified Fresh seal.
‘Girls5eva’ season 1 review: 90s nostalgia and a feel good underdog story

The 90s were a competitive period for aspiring young pop stars with seemingly new artists appearing on the scene every week. Not everyone shared the success of Britney, Christina, *NSYNC, or the Backstreet Boys in the saturated market. Fictional group, Girls5eva, were able to score at least one hit in the era but what happens when the fame goes away? The new musical comedy with the same name explores a former girl group two decades after they reached stardom.
Sara Bareilles Goes Hollywood With 'Amidst the Chaos' Live Album and 'Girls5eva'

Sara Bareilles’ singer-songwriter and acting sides both get a workout this month. On May 6, she debuts on Peacock’s “Girls5eva,” a Tina Fey-executive-produced comedy about a late-’90s girl group whose 40-something members reunite after their ancient hit gets sampled in a hip-hop song. And she’s back on more familiar show business turf — albeit what was at the time a new headlining venue for her — on the album “Amidst the Chaos: Live at the Hollywood Bowl,” out May 21.
Sara Bareilles releases live version of “She Used to Be Mine”

It’s been a big week for Sara Bareilles. Her new TV show, Girls5Eva, premiered on Peacock, and now she’s giving fans a taste of her upcoming live album. The singer on Friday released the live version of her Waitress tune, “She Used to Be Mine,” off of Amidst the Chaos: Live from the Hollywood Bowl. Then tonight, Sara returns to the Hollywood Bowl for a YouTube livestream event. She’ll play an abbreviated set and will be joined by her Girls5Eva costars, Busy Philipps, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell.
‘Girls5eva’

Girls5eva is a classic Tina Fey project: there’s the chipper score, the kooky characters, and pop culture jokes galore. The new Peacock sitcom follows a group of forgotten ’90s pop stars ready to get back in the game after their hit is sampled by a famous rapper. Determined to leave their boring, adult lives behind in the pursuit of a second chance at stardom, the ladies of Girls5eva will do just about anything to get back in the spotlight — including performing in an abandoned mall and reconnecting with their creepy manager. Come for the easy-to-watch comedy, stay for the ridiculous, catchy parody songs.
'Girls5eva' Review: The Tina Fey Formula Is Pushed Past Its Limits

30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Great News, Mr. Mayor, and now, Girls5eva. The “Tina Fey-produced TV sitcom” has become an assembly line piece of formula constructed of specifics-crammed jokes and out-of-their-element protagonists trying to stay grounded and professional in an outlandish, borderline cartoonish world. This ain’t exactly intended as a dig — I love most of these shows and am especially grateful for Fey’s focus on joke density in the comedy form. It’s just the inadvertently ubiquitous framing present throughout my consumption of the first five episodes of Peacock’s Girls5eva, executive produced by Fey and created by regular collaborator Meredith Scardino. It’s impossible not to compare it to these other Fey shows — not just because of how in lockstep it is with many facets of them, but because of its varying attempts to break the mold, in a varied spectrum of success.
Girls5eva Review: A Delightful Slice of Musical Nostalgia

Warning: This review contains spoilers for Girls5eva. I’m a simple gal. I catch wind of a new Tina Fey show, I watch said new Tina Fey show. Girls5eva, Meredith Scardino’s latest comedic parody she produces alongside Fey and Robert Carlock, is right up my alley. Humorous, heartwarming, and bursting with original music, Girls5eva is akin to a steaming plate of comfort food.
Meredith Scardino and Renée Elise Goldsberry on crafting Girls5eva's catchy original songs

Every single Girls5eva song is a bop. The first season of this Peacock musical comedy dropped in its entirety on May 6. It features multiple original tracks that successfully adhere to the show’s surreal comedic vibe, captured in groovy beats and quirky lyrics. The show centers on four members of Girls5eva, a pop band with a one-hit wonder in the early aughts. Two decades later, they reconnect for an opportunity to reinvigorate their musical career. Series creator Meredith Scardino, whose work includes The Colbert Report and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, tells The A.V. Club she was interested in writing about women in her age group, and she spent time thinking about the most intriguing setting to tell stories about female friendships. “I noticed how girl groups were reuniting. I saw the Spice Girls were doing a tour without Posh, and it occurred to me that I grew up in a time when there were all these other boy and girl bands who were a blip for a second and then they were gone,” Scardino says. With Girls5eva, she was excited to explore the possibilities of this band getting another chance at being relevant.
Busy Philipps Promotes “Girls5eva” in St. John

Miss Busy’s got a show that the critics love, so she’s getting…busy doing the hard work of promoting at home. Okay, the word play is terrible there, we admit it. She posed for these backyard shots before heading off (back inside) to do a Watch What Happens Live appearance, so we think you need to take the jokey posing in that context.
Ahead of New Live Album, Sara Bareilles Is Taking Fans Back to the Hollywood Bowl

But even though the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter couldn't bring her fans back to the Bowl just yet, she has two different ways to bring the Bowl to her fans: First, on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, Bareilles is hosting a livestream concert from the venue on her YouTube page, and on May 21, she'll release Amidst the Chaos: Live at the Hollywood Bowl, a 21-track project recorded at that November 2019 show.