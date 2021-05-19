newsbreak-logo
Philly will keep its indoor mask mandate until June 11 — at least

By Michael Tanenbaum
phillyvoice.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia will fully remove its outdoor mask requirement Friday, but masks still will be required indoors until at least June 11, the target date to lift the city's remaining COVID-19 restrictions. City officials announced the policy shift Wednesday, nearly a week after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...

